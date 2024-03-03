The depopulation isn’t global: invasions and injections target Europeans and Americans; Are Nigeria and Nepal affected as much as Netherlands and New York? I think Dr. James Hill, MD has a point but
I would argue, it is also that the non 1st world nations are critical thinkers, poor, are not regarded by WEST, and in that, dodged the bullet of the mRNA technology death shots; it IS depopulation
‘Who influences politicians to allow and even mandate shots and open borders to kill and disable Americans and Europeans and eliminate their gene pools?
Covid ethnic bioweapon targets European White people: researcher
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
·
MARCH 21, 2023
Is infertility after Covid shots directed at Europeans and Americans?
·
FEBRUARY 13, 2023
Could the leader below be correct that America and Europe are being destroyed as “revenge”?’
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The depopulation isn’t global: invasions and injections target Europeans and Americans; Are Nigeria and Nepal affected as much as Netherlands and New York? I think Dr. James Hill, MD has a point but
Paul, couple factors, but NWO Bilderberg Cartel member fight among themselves, meaning plans change making us the last to know, if you get what I mean. Third world was targeted for culls by Tri in NSSM 200, Kissinger. I'll link below. Also, Gates and all vaccines have targeted third world since following all the fake bugs, Ebola, Aids, Sars, Malburg, mRNAs so on.
It is possible, ofc, that our Trump scares the crap out of their efforts to win over American psyche, as in beyond critical mass thinking aiming for stupidity of whatever in order to rig '24 digitally as in 2020. Meaning the cowardly banker wealthy know that if '24 is obviously rigged, they may have a problem.
NSSM 200 about 1974 Scan Table of Contents first to get a pic of report, as some runs dry.
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
I believe that different groups are in this death shot movement for different reasons. And I have believed for a long time now that US, Australia, Europe, New Zealand were pushed very hard to comply because one of these actors wants to kill off all the Whites. Yes, they want depopulation in general but they want a disproportionate number of White people dead. That is why everyone in favor of these shots is also in favor of mass movement of dark skin people into these countries. Genocide can be accomplished by 1) killing off the target and 2) sterilizing the target and 3) procreating with the target. And in this case White genes are recessive and will be gone in 2 generations.