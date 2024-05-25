The H1N1 'swine flu' pandemic in 2009 under Obama's administration was as fake & fraud as the COVID under Trump!!! You should know, still today, I can say, not one 'swine flu' patient 2009 HAD swine
flu, not one!! 2009 swine flu H1N1 pandemic was never a pandemic, not even epidemic, it was MADE up...I challenge anyone, any CDC official, NIH, any doctor, on the 2009 swine flu fraud!
Let me begin by telling you something you can take to the bank…
almost none, maybe not one person, in the 2009 swine flu pandemic (it was never a pandemic, not even an epidemic) had ‘SWINE flu’…it was all a lie in 2009, the 2009 swine flu pandemic was made up, a lie, and yes, using testing, and today, CDC still cannot show us evidence that people had swine flu in 2009…no one who was a ‘swine flu’ patient, had swine flu…I want CDC to challenge me on that…it was made up, just like how almost none, maybe all who the CDC and NIH and medical doctors told us/you in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc. had COVID, actually had COVID.
The 2009 swine flu pandemic was a complete fraud! Made up, manufactured like COVID.
I wonder what Trump will say when he's blamed for millions of deaths from the death jabs, because thats what the left is planning, Id bet my life on it.
