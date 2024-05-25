Let me begin by telling you something you can take to the bank…

almost none, maybe not one person, in the 2009 swine flu pandemic (it was never a pandemic, not even an epidemic) had ‘SWINE flu’…it was all a lie in 2009, the 2009 swine flu pandemic was made up, a lie, and yes, using testing, and today, CDC still cannot show us evidence that people had swine flu in 2009…no one who was a ‘swine flu’ patient, had swine flu…I want CDC to challenge me on that…it was made up, just like how almost none, maybe all who the CDC and NIH and medical doctors told us/you in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc. had COVID, actually had COVID.

The 2009 swine flu pandemic was a complete fraud! Made up, manufactured like COVID.