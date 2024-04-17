The Iranian people are good people, I know many! Special! Bibi (Israel) needs to take out their nuclear capabilities complete without causing an environmental disaster & minimum (NO) causalities! It
MUST be destroyed now! America must stand with Israel and remove the nuclear capabilities for as shown tonight, had Iran had nuclear bombs, it would have sent those and NOT drones, to USA & Israel.
Time to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. That is the focus. Iran has shown if it ever gets a nuclear bomb, it will use it on civilian populations. Yes, I know the US used 2 on civilian populations in 1945 but that is for another discussion and for another day.
Today, 2024, use the most massive MOABs, bunker busting bombs, even nuclear weapons, well positioned, strategic, suitcase size, battlefield sized…provide warnings to the Iranian peoples. Save every life. But Iran’s nuclear program must be destroyed NOW. There is nothing civilian about that, it is to develop nuclear weapons, enriching uranium. Obama the beelzebub devil Manchurian, he did everything he could to give Iran the bomb and advanced military capabilities in the middle east. Actually, it was the Obama-Biden team then, now it’s the Biden-Obama team. Obama’s 3rd term.
My 2 cents.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bibi is a criminal, he knows that, everybody knows that.
Among other crimes against humanity, froze the stock of hydroxychloroquine. More on that, see Dr Zev Zelenko (a good Jew)