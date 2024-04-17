Time to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. That is the focus. Iran has shown if it ever gets a nuclear bomb, it will use it on civilian populations. Yes, I know the US used 2 on civilian populations in 1945 but that is for another discussion and for another day.

Today, 2024, use the most massive MOABs, bunker busting bombs, even nuclear weapons, well positioned, strategic, suitcase size, battlefield sized…provide warnings to the Iranian peoples. Save every life. But Iran’s nuclear program must be destroyed NOW. There is nothing civilian about that, it is to develop nuclear weapons, enriching uranium. Obama the beelzebub devil Manchurian, he did everything he could to give Iran the bomb and advanced military capabilities in the middle east. Actually, it was the Obama-Biden team then, now it’s the Biden-Obama team. Obama’s 3rd term.

My 2 cents.