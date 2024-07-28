The Irish are telling its government to fcuk off with the migrant illegals, for now as the government drop off the illegals the Irish move to burn the camp down; we need lots of that in America
word is Ireland no accepting gangs of illegals dumped on them by their woke screwed up leftist government, so they now burning down the camps and workers fleeing...good, bring that to USA...
https://twitter.com/i/status/1815187056886190365
Albuquerque needs to do this ! Route 66 is Dangerous !
Exactly. The Irish people must take charge. Their "government" has abandoned them. The "government" is doing the bidding of the global regime that wants Ireland turned into a third world country.
The same thing is being tried here. In the USA, when you have a tyrannical government, like we have NOW, the people have the RIGHT to throw off that government. Let's see the people in Chicago, the black community, do this to the illegals invading Chicago. This needs to happen.