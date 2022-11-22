The mid-term election 2022 may have been stolen 'in your face' & with the theft, we cannot discount the effect due to the damage lockdowns & COVID vaccine had & shaped people's vote; Republicans may
'NEVER' ever gain WH again if they do not own up to the devastation of the lockdown lunacy, the catastrophic vaccine, with the drive and imperativeness of jailing all involved who did wrong!
The issue is that of freedoms. Today, IMO, people vote on freedom and the prior loss.
Dr. Alexander how can you pin the jailing of the Jan 6’s on the republicans? That was Biden’s FBI & DOJ.
Rinos and Dems are one and the same. They do not appreciate any competition to the left or the right of their control.
We the sheeple must learn our place.