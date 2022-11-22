Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter

Republicans will lose the HOUSE, congress, as incredible as what I just wrote is, sit back, watch the steal IN YOUR FACE; democrats & RINOs & deepstate 'conditioned you', you will accept, ALREADY did

Republicans know they already lost the house and arranged things ‘behind the scenes’ as to the timing of the counts, when CNN and FOX will reveal what they already set up. This is a death fight we have to understand and better republicans lose house now for they will do nothing, get blamed for all the wrongs like high gas etc. by the media. Let the nati…