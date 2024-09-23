First, I am not cupping balls.

You will notice of all the anti-COVID mRNA vaccine and OWS advocates, I AM the only one to stand up now against this bullshit interview on OWS and the vaccines.

Because I cannot be bought, and my silence is NOT for sale. I seek no job.

The Malone et al. gene-based vaccine never worked, never sterilized the virus. Never stopped infection, replication, or transmission, mandate was DOA, moot. When asked, POTUS Trump in all my respect for him, says there are studies on NOW to see if the vaccine worked. What? Now? After it was brought? And killed? You are wrong to say that POTUS Trump. Did I hear that right? And to keep saying that OWS and vaccine saved hundreds of millions of lives is wrong, flat wrong, POTUS Trump. I support you as the ONLY option we have today. I am doing all I could to get you elected but you are wrong, and you MUST stop saying what you said again in that interview. It is wrong. Your team knows it. You know it. I know loyalty and I am loyal but no to engage in misleading people. What was said here should have never been said, too many got harmed by OWS and the Malone Bancel Weissman et al. gene-based mRNA shot. Too many! I know you know that too and so it is time to stand up. No meandering to the mea culpa, you know the evidence as it exists now! So stand up!

Now!

A very disappointing and surprising interview. Near lawyerly. Not good.

I challenge anyone to debate me on this. Sharyl, interview me, I worked for Trump administration and this interview was wrong. You tried, I give you that, but you did not follow-up on the responses that were wrong. When POTUS Trump said more died under Harris and Biden, it is because of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine his administration developed in OWS. Let us be honest.

The interview around OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine was devastatingly wrong, deceiving.

Watch also, all around who were prior hammering the Malone mRNA vaccine, are now silent. Watch, they might, will even praise it…it’s a game ON YOU. A continued fraud on you. They know mRNA is going to become your life (this is the game, mRNA technology, CRISPR, siRNAs etc.) so they want in on the money so will now praise the Maone Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine. The technology. They do not want to offend Trump or Bobby Jr. IMO. It is a terrible game we are in people. Money money money jobs jobs jobs. Many police, military etc. have been harmed and died due to the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. Why then the silence now?

Look, you could we trying to get a job if he is elected, and cupping and washing balls, or you can be honest. I chose to be honest. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have blood on their hands. The 2 greatest public health disasters happened under Trump, the lockdowns under OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine. The third greatest disaster happened under Biden and Harris namely continuing lockdowns and mandating the deadly Malone Weissman Bancel et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine.

This was a failed interview on OWS and the Malone et al. gene-based technology vaccine that killed and I embed some of the comments and you can see what Americans think…I disagree with what Trump said here completely. He was wrong! It is time he stood up and apologizes and admits he was misled, was misguided, WRONG, will do all he can to make USA ‘whole’ and to punish the wrongdoers in the Malone et al. gene-based mRNA vaccine and the OWS fraud using a fraud fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic.

What I think is staggering is the seeming silence now of Bobby Kennedy Jr. on the deadly OWS and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. gene-based vaccine. Bobby Jr. was never silent and if his union with Trump demanded silence, RFK Jr. must depart. You will damage your legacy. You must break and stand up Bobby Jr. I respect you and do believe you have lots of good to do by American. I think you have been SILENCED. This goes against all you stand for, especially for free speech and no censoring.

Do not sell yourself out, Bobby Jr. Many around you have asses up, looking, pimping, begging for jobs. Now endorsing Trump. No no no…no sell out, no pay to play, no sell out. You have better quality than those bastards around you are begging jobs, you know I too worked with them too. I know them as well as you do. They are anti-Trump and dangerous to Trump. Their game is to harm him. On the inside. Call him a lunatic. On the inside. I know them all. I know what was planned.

You RFK Jr. must do the will of the people. You are a good man. Can do lots of good. Use the podium well. Please stand up as you did prior. No silence on the deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine.

Trump was wrong here. OWS failed, did not save lives. This was not a good interview, and the interviewer failed! Sharyl knows of all the harms, has been leading on this. I am surprised, she is usually top notch. Pandering. IMO. Maybe I missed something. I could not be silent, this interview happened yesterday~. Not good.

