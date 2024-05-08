This New York Times (NYT) piece by Apoorva Mandavilli, arguably one of the most duplicitous leftist writers out there, inept does not do justice, is a WARNING to Trump ('45'), these beasts are
shifting the narrative, the left liberal nutcase rag NYT 3 years in, now recognizes the harms of the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA gene vaccine, why? they are GOING to blame you NOW! be careful! stand up!
Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening? - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
Berenson wrote:
On Friday, the Times ran a piece by Apoorva Mandavilli about Covid jab injuries. Mandavilli is the reporter who helped keep schools closed with nonsense about how kids might be Covid superspreaders. Who tweeted that “someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots.” Who in late 2022 claimed Covid killed 3 percent of people it infected.
As Dr. Vinay Prasad wrote last year, “Apoorva Mandavilli is a terrible science reporter,” words truer than any Mandavilli has ever written.
see Alex’s stack here, good article and I agree with Vinay:
Even when Covid vaccine advocates try to tell the truth about the mRNAs, they wind up lying (substack.com)
Wait until people find out they were chipped with these shots. They are going to be furious because they never gave their consent to connect their bodies to the Internet of Humans...and it's also been announced that a company successfully connected with a Bluetooth device from a satellite, which should complete the picture in your mind.
https://www.yahoo.com/tech/bluetooth-device-earth-connects-satellite-151024410.html#:~:text=A%20satellite.,ever%20to%20achieve%20this%20feat.
I've seen active low energy bluetooth signals from vaxxed, in a remote place with no signals and verified this myself. If you have Android, you can use this software (warning...from a potentially janky Chinese company, seems OK in the testing I have done)
To see unregistered bluetooth devices, you'll need to go into "developer mode". That's easy to do but inconvenient enough to keep the public away.
Background and instructions here:
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/the-bluetooth-challenge-explained-why-covid-vaxxed-people-are-emitting-bluetooth-codes-and-how-you-can-see-it-for-yourself/
Software here (you will not find this in the Google Play Store!!!):
https://bluetooth-smart-discover.en.uptodown.com/android/post-download/109702081