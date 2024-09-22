Since Bobby Jr. whom I greatly admire, goes to silent mode, talking about all kinds of shit that quite frankly we the people know about and want him involved with (great man) but we need him in this support position of Trump world, to help finish the push, the scream out about the failed OWS that gave him fame during COVID, the failed lockdowns, the failed deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene vaccine as he did prior…I am disappointed that there is silence. Or maybe it is coming…maybe I missed something as I try to keep up on Diddy’s freak off and now learning that senior people in NY’s government were freaking off too…orgies on the tax payer dime while you were locked to fuck down and many people hung themselves in desperation…btw, all you who get the vapors and swoon and faint and grab your pearls, give me a break!!! to poke me and write me and call me telling me it will hurt daddy T’s run, I say fuck to hell off…we had 4 years waiting for accountability both sides, and for Trump to still today tell us that OWS was a success and the Malone mRNA vaccines worked is a slap in the face of all the people who took it and died, their families…I don’t play that political game, homie don’t play that…I seek no job, I ain’t cupping POTUS Trump’s seeds, no no no, I ain’t washing balls…no no no…

I want justice, accountability and punishment for all who did wrong in COVID, as long as it takes, whatever it takes!

Let us see if this makes it to media…not even crooked FOX covering it…too hot…raises many questions of its past corrupted coverage. Notice I was asked to be on FOX et al. 11 times, I did…as soon as I made it clear one appearance that the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine killed, and that Bourla of Pfizer and Bancel of Moderna were criminals, I became persona non grata…it is their loss for I am still here.

Pounding and it will soon get louder.

BREAKING! NYC COVID adviser brags about FREAK-OFFs, about drug-fueled pandemic sex parties: ‘Had to be sneaky’ while we locked everyone in New York City down, 'we did freakish things group sex etc.' (substack.com)

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

