removal, yes one can be dispassionate with no bias and just actions but in it, we must not dehumanize anyone…go at it respecting dignity of people but they must be removed and if possible self-removal; Tom is now under attack by psychos threatening him and his family and we must pray for his protection and resolve; in this debate too, we saw what amnesty did with Raegan in 1986;

Reagan gave amnesty in 1986 to millions, and it did not help, it made matters worse;

There must be NO amnesty here, no talk of that; amnesty will turn the states BLUE; it did to California that was RED and flipped hard blue when Reagan gave amnesty!

You do not reward law-breaking with a prize.

I do see the argument and we are considerate loving gracious mercy people and IMO, I do see instances where some form of residential status can be granted to people who have been in US many years but illegal, grew up, who went to school, worked, paid taxes, never broke laws, no brush with law enforcement, did even civic duties and contributed in various ways YET with NEVER the chance to vote, maybe make it that they serve in society in some manner for 6 months, maybe some form of military service to demonstrate respect for the flag?; in such a case if this is debated, there could be residency for some based on some criteria yet they never can vote in the FEDERAL elections; this is just a thought I have…

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)