Trump is being OUTMESSAGED, for typically after a sitting POTUS, the VPOTUS is not elected, we get CHANGE but Obama & Harris et al. trying to make it that ALL the wrongs are due to Trump when it was
Harris's policies with Biden, it was NOT Trump in power, it was Harris & they are her devastating economic and crime & border policies; she is in effect using Obama's scheme he used well, while it IS
you and your policies, you operate and message and behave like the decisions were not yours when in effect, it was…Obama was good at this…he was doing deadly things to America yet blamed all others as if it was not him…at the wheel.
Kamala Harris is running against herself. It is her deadly policies. The CHANGE has to be AWAY from her…she is NOT the change we turn to. She is the CAUSE and problem.
Trump is the change! BACK TO WHAT WORKED and in it too, holding all involved with COVID fraud and the deadly mRNA vaccine accountable. Jail. Hangings. Once courts are declarative. We hang HUGELY. On the White House lawn.
Trump’s team need to get this message HUGE and to get it out there and to stick. Kamala is making it sound, and Obama did a good job last night, that all the wrongs the last 4 years were due to Trump when he was NOT in power. It was indeed Harris and Biden.
Time to focus Trump team and time to message correctly. All things being equal, Harris should not be elected, yet if she can distance herself from Biden (even though she is part of his administration that still exists and still devastating America) and make it look like OTHERS did the wrongs, not her…she could.
TRUMP is the change!!!!!
Since OBIDEN, people are so broke, so down, so discouraged, so unemployed, so SHOCKED at EVERYTHING being so expensive ------ compared to when djt was in.
Now they're being hypnotized and being MISLED as to the source of their miseries!!! WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!
IT'S THE SAME ABUSERS TELLUNG THEM THERE'S GONNA BE CHANGE!!!!!
"Kamala Harris is running against herself." Well then they are BOTH going to lose!