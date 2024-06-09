Two things here you should know:

1)we would have meetings (I would sit in) and with Fauci and his team and he would go nuts, screaming and bitching that he had to go here and there and do this and that and we can’t ask him no questions, he is ‘Fauci the KING’, that was the intimation of his team….and that and would not even have proper discussions and his team and he would threaten us that they would go the press after the meeting and leak that Trump was muzzling him via us, our unit at HHS and that was a pure lie…can you imagine the media running with that in the midst of the fake pandemic? no one ever muzzled that Garden Gnome pri*k…Fauci wanted a blank check to fuck Trump over with Birx et al. and used a threat of leaks…and it hampered us….for at times we would need to back up….in DC it spins on two things, leaks and scandals…filth DC is….and couple times they did it by saying we were muzzling, and it took weeks to get it out of the news etc. All lies….You have no idea what it was like dealing with that short beelzebub Fauci and he hated me and I loved it

2)I told my bosses and they posed to oval how to get rid of Fauci when it was clear he was subverting 45 and hari kari was being done to hurt Trump and his re-election and hurt the public…IMO Fauci and Birx and others were harming the American people…I told them (my bosses) we must hire Fauci 2.0, have them come on deck daily at the Task Force podium, the nation will get comfy with them and let them bitch with Fauci-chi-minh daily too on stage…question anything he said and force him to defend…and they to have a cogent response and opinion, an informed intelligent one too so that the public would see they were up to the task…then at 2 weeks cut him Fauci loose…the addition would have been on deck and the public will not wrench too much…they were quite keen but oval said (we were told they liked it but some were soiling themselves like Biden worried how it ‘will look’ to the public) will consider but nothing came of it…or I felt things were crazy by then for remember, Fauci et al. were using the CDC to keep publishing fraud MMWR non-science reports to hurt Trump……we could have cut him Fauci loose but it was election, if we pissed they had to consider the polls…But Trump was no real fan of Fauci…he knew Fauci was fucking him with Birx et al. but the question is how to manage so that the public would not freak…he would have doomed his re-election if he fired Fauci early etc. it was a difficult situation…he had media, academia, Hollywood, left, deepstate, RINOs against him 24/7…all aligned against him…do you recall? you were so busy trying to get basic toilet paper and soap as the fucking Chinese were buying it all up and selling it…I too faced that…I hope those in the Chinese community learn do not behave animal like that again…allow other people to eat and buy stuff too…

Bottom line, Trump was no scientist, he trusted and depended on those crooks in Task Force to advise and they were screwing him, subverting him, it was plain to see…he wanted out but he was caught…thats why folk like me and Atlas were brought in (me in April May 2020 Atlas June/July or so 2020) to help inform what these bastards were doing…to 45…and boy it was war up in there but they were entrenched and they had the media upon us slandering and smearing us fast but we gave them hell…by the time I exited in October, Birx despised me…I loved it…

They were screwing 45 and all were, and he had to deal with CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS officials and the crooks and inept devils at these agencies…undercutting him…thank God for my bosses…2 good people…IMO I would only give Giroir any credit…

bottom line is Atlas and I were vindicated, today, we are, we were right, all lockdowns everything was wrong…pandemic was a fake fraud, never was!! but we were ONLY 2 fighting on inside of a behemoth evil monster bent on taking down Trump…we know all they did was flat wrong and all their policies killed people and it is why I pound them and they can’t answer, not even academia or media can fact check me and I will ensure many of these fuckers sit in a jail…no time limit. even media. Why? because their words and policies and actions caused deaths, thousands, needlessly…I will punish them if they wish to play the technical game…they are babies…and they know it.

Do not blame Trump, he was caught, he trusted and believed…you would have too given what he was handed….he is not bad or not part of any scheme….help get him back in so he can finish what he started…he will make America great again! let him get his vengeance and our Justice…do not rob him of that…he has scores to settle and this time we will help him legally…

MAGA!

