he must bring up at the same rally and for all, the families who lost people, their family members to deadly rapists and murderers Kamala Harris let out on bail etc. in California…and let them speak about what happened and their pain; he must bring up all the families of people hurt devastatingly by the actions of ‘Tampon Tim’ Walz in his deadly response to the Minnesota riots…how he Walz as governor let Minnesota burn and let the animal feral thug rioters and looters take stuff and police, no one did anything…waited 4 days to call on help to shut it down but remind all that Walz deliberately allowed the place to burn and the thugs to steal all the stuff…

Trump MUST bring all of these people on stage and let them talk, tell their stories…give some of your rally time to them and to more common folk…name some of your cabinet (some must be minorities and women) and ensure to bring females on stage and minorities…let them speak…even bring Joe the plumber types to talk…to tell how hard life is now under Harris and Biden…optics plays a major role in this election…

He must end urgently all personal attacks and focus on the core issues ONLY and be tight…focused…no rambling. Relentless. Prosecute that way! Harris is inept, incapable, unqualified, pure dumb and has caused harms and deaths to many American women as VPOTUS. Trump must get that we know that…do not bother litigating that again…just focus on the issues…breached border and deadly crimes by illegals, crime on streets, high inflation, devastating economy, need for unity, end of wars (Russia-Ukraine, Hamas-Israel, coming Russia-Taiwan etc.)…

focus on the issues ONLY!

If a decision is made to swap Vance, it must be done on August 22nd when Harris begins to speak at the DNC convention…10 MINUTES in…no other time will be more opportune.

Just some thoughts.

MAGA!