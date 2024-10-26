Rogan tried to hold Trump down e.g. “everyone knows about that but what I want to hear….”; Trump is our only answer, no doubt for Harris et al. will be disastrous to USA…just based on the border breach, crime, poor economy, fact that 4 wars are ongoing or starting under Biden-Harris, the focus on trans gendering our children and all the perversions, and for sure Trump is the only option based on what we face, but I tell you, after this interview, I am now more convinced Trump will not address what took place to USA (the harms and deaths of the fraud lockdowns and closures) under the failed disastrous deadly OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…the denial of OWS etc. at the RNC, the refusal for Trump to stand up to the truth of the deadly OWS and the deadly mRNA gene based vaccine, and the clear silencing of Bobby Kennedy Jr. (usually a top vanguard against the deadly OWS etc.) on OWS and the Malone et al. gene vaccine, tells us that only WE the people, us, will have to get our accountability and punishment for the deaths and harms we face. At the ballot box, in the courts. For as long as it takes.

I think we have been snowed by all involved on COVID, all, and they took 4 years of our lives, and they think that’s it, we will accept that. WE have no power to fix it, we the people. And they can make mRNA our daily lives going forward. That is their plan.

I am glad Kennedy Jr. is on tap, hopefully he can give us something and get us some resolution and some accountability on what made him, what gave him notoriety, this being the failed OWS and Malone et al. mRNA deadly vaccine! Given his legal acumen. I trust Kennedy Jr. I very much like Rogan and hopefully he can return to his punishing form on accountability. I do not think he operated true to form in this interview and I do not understand why. This interview failed IMO. This was a casual talk and maybe it was devised to be that way, maybe my assumption was wrong. So, my bad. Rogan does not cup balls and I assume he will return to not cupping balls.

Enjoy! Make of it what you will. I am just tired of we the people being bullshitted and by people who should not be bullshitting us given the trust and time we give them.

A question: is everybody for sale? Does everyone have a price? Can you be bought?

