Tucker Carlson: “They’re Going to STEAL the Election” “Joe Biden can’t win in a fair election,” said @TuckerCarlson; “So what does that tell you?” he asked. “Well, they’re going to steal the election
And we know they’re going to steal the election because they’re now saying so out loud.” “The chief law enforcement officer of the United States [Merrick Garland] government is telling you that..."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1765952544386191772
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tucker Carlson: “They’re Going to STEAL the Election” “Joe Biden can’t win in a fair election,” said @TuckerCarlson; “So what does that tell you?” he asked. “Well, they’re going to steal the election
I hope not again. The country can’t take another 4 years of corruption and feckless leadership.
That's why I have a T that says: When I die don't let me vote democrat!
This one: t.co/jhM0aRfLef
lol