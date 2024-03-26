Tulsi Gabbard (TG) for Trump's Vice President (VP)? hhhmmm, a very interesting consideration TG: "for love of country leave the Democrat party behind"..."how insane the democrat party has become"
Fabulous interview, excellent speaker, and seems as a strong lover of America which is key; I think TG has a superb future in the future and I will promote her, veteran etc. REAL American patriot
TG: Biden administration et al. and the democrats is now the party of war, a party seeking to undermine the fabric of America, rule of LAW…para ‘which is why I left the democrat party…what is at stake is massive!’
TG must be on a very short list of VPs for 45…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1772382961637204458
She’s a wef darling…my spidey senses are tingling…
She's a Democrat. Still a Democrat. She still supported Obama as a Congressman, and she's still part of the One-Party System in Hawaii. Just because she's not current year mainstream Democrat doesn't mean she still another morally corrupt Marxist and WEF Young Global Leader alum.