Two points: 1)now you know why Bannon was imprisoned, to shut him up & maybe, just maybe the assassination of Trump is linked timing 2) Biden said July 8th "it's time to put Trump in the bull's eye"
do not forget what Obama & Kamala & Biden said and when he/they said it and what has now happened...do not forget...he/they must be asked to defend this...and explain this...did Biden provoke this?
Now you know why Bannon and Navarro were imprisoned….think about that.
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
By now we've all seen the words, "Joe Biden must resign!" many times. I totally disagree.
Joe Biden must be *prosecuted* and harshly *sentenced* for his plethora of treasonous crimes!
Criminals MUST pay for their crimes or they will NEVER stop. Why is that so hard to grasp?
Bannon and Navarro. Two of the most ethical men in their fields. One, Bannon, Journalism and Political Analysis.
Dr. Navarro, Public Health and Scientific Analysis.
Are we kidding ourselves?
And these American Heroes are in jail ?
Keep Shouting Paul !!