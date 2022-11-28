Did you remind us that infections and cases are surging in highly vaccinated nations as we told you it would? Did you say that nations that used early treatment and prophylaxis feared best? Did you say that it is the vaccine that is sub-optimal and non-lethal to the virus that is driving selection pressure on the antigen and thus selection of more infectious (and potentially more virulent) variants to emerge? That the pandemic will never end once we keep these vaccines going?

Then, grasshopper, you could leave the temple! You can now leave!

Tell me grasshopper, in the above graph, what is the difference between Japan and South Africa as to vaccine coverage/uptake? I will give you a hint, one nation took near 3 times the vaccine as the other. Do you see a difference in infections/cases in the 2 nations? Can you guess which nation has far lower if not no infections/cases? Maybe the graph below will help you:

Australia suffered 15x more Excess Deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did in the whole of 2020

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/26/australia-15x-increase-excess-death-2022/

