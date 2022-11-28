UK & Australia: what is happening as to new infections & cases? look at excess deaths in both nations; look at Japan & South Africa cases? why the difference? look at excess mortality above 0% line
Did you whisper "Dr. Alexander, come on, it's the vaccine that is driving variants & viral immune escape & vaccinated becoming infected due to original antigenic sin & antibody dependent enhancement
Did you remind us that infections and cases are surging in highly vaccinated nations as we told you it would? Did you say that nations that used early treatment and prophylaxis feared best? Did you say that it is the vaccine that is sub-optimal and non-lethal to the virus that is driving selection pressure on the antigen and thus selection of more infectious (and potentially more virulent) variants to emerge? That the pandemic will never end once we keep these vaccines going?
Tell me grasshopper, in the above graph, what is the difference between Japan and South Africa as to vaccine coverage/uptake? I will give you a hint, one nation took near 3 times the vaccine as the other. Do you see a difference in infections/cases in the 2 nations? Can you guess which nation has far lower if not no infections/cases? Maybe the graph below will help you:
Australia suffered 15x more Excess Deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did in the whole of 2020
https://expose-news.com/2022/11/26/australia-15x-increase-excess-death-2022/
Living here in Australia, the only clue to this story is the number of “positions vacant “ signs empty shops & streets with only about 20 something days to Christmas. It’s not talked about, even between those closest to us. Whispers and echoes exist but I haven’t heard them.
In Australia in the state of Victoria there was a general election on the weekend. After five lockdowns including the world's longest lockdown, the people voted for more of the same. Stockholm Syndrome to be sure but the government campaigned on the basis that lockdowns had "saved thousands of lives." If that’s true, which I don't believe, then something other than lockdowns must be causing the excess mortality. Gee, I wonder what it could be. It's baffling.