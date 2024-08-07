‘The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced that it will fire a handful of its employees based in the Gaza Strip for working alongside Hamas as it slaughtered Israeli civilians. "For nine people," UNRWA spokesman Farhan Haq said, "the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks."

It marks an abrupt about-face for the contested humanitarian group, which has long faced accusations that its employees double as Hamas agents and divert aid to the terror group. Israel alleges that at least 12 UNRWA employees directly participated in the Oct. 7 attack and that around 10 percent of its workforce is affiliated with the terror group, including around 450 employees who serve as Hamas foot soldiers.

For months after the Oct. 7 attack, UNRWA categorically denied claims that its employees work with Hamas, even as Israeli authorities offered direct proof. As recently as May, the organization claimed it has "not received any information, let alone any evidence, from the Israeli Authorities or any other [U.N.] Member State about" more than 1,200 employees who are linked to Hamas.

UNRWA only "became aware of this claim first from international media and later from a press briefing by an Israeli government official," the aid group said in a fact sheet disputing the allegations.’

UNRWA Spent Months Denying It Works With Hamas. Then It Fired Nine Staffers for Participating in the Oct. 7 Massacre. (freebeacon.com)

Both sides, if you commit crimes against the other side, you must be held accountable. My opinion.