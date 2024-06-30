Islamic terrorists, jihadists, bad actors, killers etc. have seen that debate…they are now agitated…

be careful, be warned, look around you and be armed, exercise your 2nd and protect our police if you see them being attacked…defend them, use deadly force as needed if life is threatened. chance courts. protect your daughters, the medieval 6th century rapist feral islamist ad Latino beast is among us. Punish them as needed once life and limb is threatened.

(100) Biden's Presidency is OVER! They are discussing now how to set up the 'step out' gracefully. Biden INC. has devastated USA (inflation, rapes, murders, illegals, WW III etc.) but more important, IF (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092