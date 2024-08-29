DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

The four (4) preparation kits & 2 formulas for your medicine chest are:

1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:

Peace of mind in a box - keep a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet. Note I have written openly that there was NO COVID pandemic, and I have written that we will have NO monkeypox (MPOX) or avian bird flu H5N1, H5N2, H5N8, H7N9 etc. pandemic or any Japanese encephalitis or equine encephalitis pandemic etc. All fear-porn, made up fraud, using over-cycled PCR process where we can test anything we wish as POSITIVE. IMO we never had a pandemic. IMO it is (pandemic) a ‘made-up’ term. And my suggestion of the TWC’s emergency kit etc. actually is to help for our governments are lunatic enough to lock us down again for lies again (fraud non-pandemics) and deny us access to even the most basic of antibiotics. If you have a simple bacterial infection for some reason, and you cannot get antibiotics that you legitimately need (drug stores, pharmacists, doctors will not prescribe or dispense and governments said NO access), it can get very infected, and you can actually get bacterial sepsis and die.

For this I am thankful TWC has made this blue emergency prep kit available so that no one can deny you antibiotics IF you should need. It is about medical bodily integrity freedom to me!

Every kit includes a Guidebook as an educational resource for safe use in the face of unforeseen medical emergencies and resource shortages.



Each kit is intended for use ONLY by the person for which it is prescribed.

Don't get caught unprepared - keep a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet! I endorse this emergency prep kit because it has needed antibiotics that we were denied access to during the fraud COVID lockdowns. Doctors would not prescribe, pharmacists would not dispense, governments denied our access to it, and people, society hoarded it.

No more!

If there is one kit I do recommend having, for the content of this kit, it is this emergency kit.

Our prescription-only Medical Emergency Kit provides you with a strategic assortment of life-saving medications for ultimate peace of mind.

The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit provides broad-spectrum treatment options for a wide range of medical complications.

Face health emergencies with confidence and clarity, using our included Medical Emergency Guidebook.

· Anthrax

· Babesiosis

· Bacterial Vaginosis

· Bartonella

· Bite Wounds (human & animal)

· Bronchitis

· Chlamydia

· Clostridioides difficile

· Colitis

· COVID-19

· Diabetic foot infection

· Giardiasis

· Hookworm

· Lice

· Lyme Disease

· Nausea & Vomiting

· Pertussis

· Q-fever

· Pharyngitis

· Pinworms

· Plague (bioterror)

· Pneumonia

· Rickettsial Infections

· Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

· Scabies

· Sexually transmitted infections

· Shigellosis

· Sinusitis

· Skin & soft tissue Infection

· Strepthroat

· Tetanus

· Tonsillitis

· Traveler's Diarrhea

· Trichomoniasis

· Tularemia (bioterror)

· Typhus

· Urinary Tract Infection

· Vaginal Candidiasis (yeast infection)

· Viral Upper Respiratory Infection

2)The Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit:

The Wellness Company First Aid Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

· Amoxicillin-Clavulanate 875 mg/125 mg - (28)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g - (1)

· Triple Antibiotic ointment 0.5 g - (1)

· Silver sulfadiazine topical - (1)

· Acetylsalicylic acid 81 mg - (2)

· Acetaminophen 325 mg - (2)

· Ibuprofen 200 mg - (2)

· Lidocaine 4% patch - (1)

· Instant glucose powder packet 15 g - (4)

Medical Supplies:

· Topical iodine 10% solution wipe - (2)

· Scissors - (1)

· Tweezer - (1)



· Tegaderm bandages pack - (1)

· Gauze pads – 2x2 (2), 3x3 (1), 4x4 (1)

· Medical tape roll - (1)

· CPR face shield - (1)

· Nitrile gloves, medium - (4)

· Q tips 2-pack - (2)

· Instant ice compress - (1)

· Instant heat compress - (1)

· Styptic powder - (1)

· Ace wrap - (1)

· Eye wash bottle - (1)

· Finger splint - (1)

· Tourniquet - (1)

· First Aid Kit Guidebook (1) Educational resource developed by our Chief Medical Board for safe emergency use.

3)Traveller’s Emergency kit:

The Wellness Company Travel Emergency Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

· Cephalexin 500 mg - (15)

· Ciprofloxacin 500 mg - (10)

· Ondansetron 4 mg tablets - (6)

· Scopolamine 1 mg/3 days transdermal patch - (1)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g - (1)

· Triamcinolone 0.025% cream 15 g – (1)

· Diphenhydramine 25 mg - (24)

· Dimenhydrinate 50 mg - (2)

· Bisacodyl 5 mg - (25)

· Loperamide 4 mg - (12)

· Melatonin 3 mg (10)

· Docusate sodium 100 mg (25)

· Calcium carbonate 420 mg (10)

Our Travel Emergency Kit treats a wide range of medical complications.

· Allergic dermatitis

· Allergic reactions

· Heartburn relief

· Anthrax

· Atopic dermatitis

· Sinus infections

· Strep throat

· Bite wounds

· Cholera

· Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

· Contact dermatitis

· Constipation

· Diarrhea

· Erysipelas

· Folliculitis

· Impetigo

· Insomnia

· Jet lag

· Mastitis

· Meningococcal meningitis, prophylaxis

· Motion sickness

· Nausea and/or vomiting

· Plague

· Psoriasis

4)CONTAGION KIT

The Wellness Company Contagion

Emergency Kit contains effective

treatments for COVID-19 and other

respiratory illnesses prescribed by

one of our medical providers.

Hydroxychloroquine

200mg – 20 tablets

Ivermectin

12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-pakTM)

250mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide

0.5mg/20 mL – 10 vials

plus Nebulizer (included)

5) Spike Protein recovery formulation link:

Link:

Remember the pre-COVID days?

Vaccinated or not, taking your health seriously has never been more important.

Our revolutionary Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their efficacy. The aim is to bust up and dissolve spike due to the virus or vaccine that can cause serious long-term symptoms and outcomes.

Buy daily Spike Support and give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family.

SOURCE:

Chen H, McGowan EM, Ren N, Lal S, Nassif N, Shad-Kaneez F, Qu X, Lin Y. Nattokinase: A Promising Alternative in Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases. Biomark Insights. 2018 Jul 5;13:1177271918785130. doi: 10.1177/1177271918785130. PMID: 30013308; PMCID: PMC6043915.

6.Healthy Heart Formula:

Your heart is the most important muscle in your body. Are you doing enough to keep it strong?

Critical nutrients in this breakthrough formula may help you maintain your body’s cardiovascular health.

We recommend this formula for daily use by anyone concerned with overall heart health or for those hoping to make a full recovery from cardiac-affecting illness.

Healthy Heart Formula

Healthy Heart Formula

7.Spike protein bundle DETOXIFICATION triple formula (Bromelain, spike recovery, tumeric/curcumin)

