157 million $ White House finds today (without congress) for Lebanon for essential needs but can't for Helene victims? & congress too won't come back, so says Speaker Mike Johnson, he will not call
them back from break? so WH can give Lebanon our tax money without congress (& sell-out 'no money for our border security' Speaker Johnson will not call them back) but NEEDS congress for Helene $? wtf
So, we could give bitches our money without congress, but WH needs congress to come back to get money for Helene for North Carolina and Speaker Johnson is playing with himself as he says congress is not coming back for one month; if Johnson needed money for Ukraine he would bring congress back for that as he prior did; so WH and speaker Johnson and congress are spooning each other as they collectively fuck the survivors of hurricane Helene…the congress, Speaker Johnson, and The White House (Harris et al.) are screwing the American people and damaging the survivors of Helene and now we have another hurricane Milton on its heels now at a category 5 rating (180 mph).
Urgent!
URGENT see this list of places that can use help and are helping the victims of Hurricane Helene, please turn to them for help & help them too! If you need something or know of someone & want to put
this from…see his stack below, does great work, support if you can please…this homie is genuine. We have greater reach working together and so I am putting this valuable information here…
it in this stack comments, we will get it where it needs to go...if you want to reach me direct, you know how to mail me, many here do! Huge praise to a hero of mine SimmulationCommander that I took
Mountain Mule Packers Ranch
This incredible team is delivering much-needed supplies to remote areas using pack mules where roads are inaccessible.
Support them here: Mountain Mule Packers Ranch
Operation Airdrop
A North Carolina-based group flying direct disaster relief supplies into the most impacted communities.
Learn more: Operation Airdrop Hurricane Helene
Cajun Navy 2016
This grassroots group is making a direct difference by bringing supplies to those who need them most.
Support them: Cajun Navy 2016
Grassroots Aid Partnership
Based in Asheville, they are preparing and distributing locally sourced meals to those in need.
Get involved: Grassroots Aid Partnership
Hearts with Hands
A local disaster relief organization in Asheville that is providing critical aid.
Donate here: Hearts with Hands
Asheville Dream Center
Setting up a large distribution center at Asheville Mall for essential supplies.
Help them out: Asheville Dream Center
Manna Food Bank of Asheville
Dedicated to addressing hunger in Western North Carolina, they are feeding those impacted by the disaster.
Support their efforts: Manna Food Bank
World Central Kitchen
While not local, this international organization is cooking warm meals on the ground in the hardest-hit areas. You can specify where you want your donation to go.
Donate here: World Central Kitchen
Samaritan’s Purse
Known for their rapid disaster response, they bring essential services like desalination plants and hospitals within hours.
Vet their organization here: Samaritan’s Purse
Biltmore Baptist Church
They are in need of volunteers to help sort donations.
Facebook Group: WNC Rescue & Relief Resources
Mother Earth Food
Partnering with AJT, they are distributing food relief through a GoFundMe. Funds go directly to paying local farmers, chefs, and staff to keep our dollars local.
Donate here: GoFundMe for Food Relief
Additionally, if you’re in the affected area yourself and have information about who needs what where, please let me know! Together we can make this Monday (and the next, and the next!) a little bit brighter for the people who have lost so much.
SimmulationCommander stack:
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Monday is for Smiling, not Screaming (substack.com)
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fucking sickening! I knew Mike Johnson was a piece of shit the moment I saw him urging and supporting all the Ukraine funding. Confirms what I knew. 99% of these Godamn traitors in congress need to be eradicated!
I notice you mention Ukraine but conveniently do not mention Israhell whom the U.S. has been funding much longer than Ukraine. Is Israhell sending any aid for Helene victims? No? Does Israhell EVER do anything to help the U.S.? No? NOT God's chosen people, not our friend. Cut all funding to Israhell, the Synagogue of Satan.