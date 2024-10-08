So, we could give bitches our money without congress, but WH needs congress to come back to get money for Helene for North Carolina and Speaker Johnson is playing with himself as he says congress is not coming back for one month; if Johnson needed money for Ukraine he would bring congress back for that as he prior did; so WH and speaker Johnson and congress are spooning each other as they collectively fuck the survivors of hurricane Helene…the congress, Speaker Johnson, and The White House (Harris et al.) are screwing the American people and damaging the survivors of Helene and now we have another hurricane Milton on its heels now at a category 5 rating (180 mph).

Urgent!

URGENT see this list of places that can use help and are helping the victims of Hurricane Helene, please turn to them for help & help them too! If you need something or know of someone & want to put

this from…see his stack below, does great work, support if you can please…this homie is genuine. We have greater reach working together and so I am putting this valuable information here…

it in this stack comments, we will get it where it needs to go...if you want to reach me direct, you know how to mail me, many here do! Huge praise to a hero of mine SimmulationCommander that I took

Mountain Mule Packers Ranch

This incredible team is delivering much-needed supplies to remote areas using pack mules where roads are inaccessible.

Support them here: Mountain Mule Packers Ranch Operation Airdrop

A North Carolina-based group flying direct disaster relief supplies into the most impacted communities.

Learn more: Operation Airdrop Hurricane Helene Cajun Navy 2016

This grassroots group is making a direct difference by bringing supplies to those who need them most.

Support them: Cajun Navy 2016 Grassroots Aid Partnership

Based in Asheville, they are preparing and distributing locally sourced meals to those in need.

Get involved: Grassroots Aid Partnership Hearts with Hands

A local disaster relief organization in Asheville that is providing critical aid.

Donate here: Hearts with Hands Asheville Dream Center

Setting up a large distribution center at Asheville Mall for essential supplies.

Help them out: Asheville Dream Center Manna Food Bank of Asheville

Dedicated to addressing hunger in Western North Carolina, they are feeding those impacted by the disaster.

Support their efforts: Manna Food Bank World Central Kitchen

While not local, this international organization is cooking warm meals on the ground in the hardest-hit areas. You can specify where you want your donation to go.

Donate here: World Central Kitchen Samaritan’s Purse

Known for their rapid disaster response, they bring essential services like desalination plants and hospitals within hours.

Vet their organization here: Samaritan’s Purse Biltmore Baptist Church

They are in need of volunteers to help sort donations.

Facebook Group: WNC Rescue & Relief Resources Mother Earth Food

Partnering with AJT, they are distributing food relief through a GoFundMe. Funds go directly to paying local farmers, chefs, and staff to keep our dollars local.

Donate here: GoFundMe for Food Relief

Additionally, if you’re in the affected area yourself and have information about who needs what where, please let me know! Together we can make this Monday (and the next, and the next!) a little bit brighter for the people who have lost so much.

SimmulationCommander stack:

Monday is for Smiling, not Screaming (substack.com)

