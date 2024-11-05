‘The purpose of the test was to show the 'readiness of nuclear US forces' and provide 'confidence in the nation's nuclear deterrence' amid fears of the growing threat of the outbreak of World War III.’

‘The exercise will see the ICBM travel 4,200 miles from the base to Kwajalein Atoll, a small island in the North Pacific, which will take about 22 minutes.

The weapon can reach speeds over 15,000 miles per hour, allowing it to hit any target worldwide in just 30 minutes after launch.

Moscow sits about 5,900 miles from California, while Beijing is about 6,000 miles away - the two nations deemed a threat to the US.’

We do not wish to use it, but it must be ready and able once we move to use it…this is a good test, election night and all. This is not only a message for Russia and Iran and China and North Korea etc., but for any nation that aggresses against USA using nuclear weapons. Yet we offer prayers always that calmer heads always prevails, and we never ever have to go this route.

US to test hypersonic nuclear missile TONIGHT just hours after election polls close - amid growing WWIII fears | Daily Mail Online