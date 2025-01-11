Vaccines for elderly persons can never work, has never worked, will never work because they have immuno-senescence, that is, no immune system capable of mounting and immune response or build memory
this is fraud of COVID Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer Moderna mRNA transfection vaccine & Jay Bhattacharya (love him...but) best get on top of immunology & stop saying it worked in elderly; it failed!
Immunology 101…
Dr. Alexander is again 100 percent correct.
Giving vaccines to elderly can only DO harm for the purposes of killing, & causing adverse reactions.
Even PFIZER admitted very early on.that their vaccines would have zero efficacy on elderly.
There is no reason EVER to vaccinate elderly - NONE.
Study immunology and this is an iron law.
The early vaccination campaign to vaccinate elderly based on their need was a TOTAL LIE based on science.
The campaign was DELIBERATE and premeditated act to harm and cull elderly.
They knew vaccines didn’t work in the elderly from the beginning, it was admitted during a UK Lords Committee meeting in June 2020. They planned to inject children and others to purportedly protect the elderly.
It’s a disgusting mess which is really about trapping people on more and more vaccine products for life.
