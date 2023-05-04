Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Feller's avatar
Matthew Feller
May 4, 2023

I am a physician, my wife had a normal ejection fraction in November of 2020, her second pfizer covid vaccine was late April 2021, soon after she had a long period of joint pains and low grade fever that lasted more than a week. Early June 2021 she developed progressive dyspnea, without an obvious cause, mild at first and increasing in severity rapidly. It culminated one night in acute dyspnea, and chest pain and severe sense of foreboding. ER visit immediately after showed a drop in ejection fraction from 65to 35% , associated with long QT interval. very deeply inverted T waves , negative coronary angiogram. She was treated for heart failure from takotsubo cardiomyopathy because of her echocardiogram showed apical hypokinesis, One day after discharge she had an MRI which showed myocardial edema but no gadolinium uptake was noted. One week after discharge she had a cardiac arrest in a hotel room with me . I resuscitated her successfully, Subsequently at another hospital she had an ACD inserted. She had hospitalizations for heart failure multiple times in the next year. At no time did anyone even consider the possibility of myocarditis from the vaccine , as a matter of fact they went out of their way to dissuade me from even suggesting it. Conventional medicine is a victim of corporate capture. No thinking outside the box. It is verboten. I could see fear on the faces of the doctors even discussing the issue. My wife went on to have strokes, autonomic dysautonomia, but finally with the help of the FLCCC protocol is better. Marik Kory , and you Dr. Alexander should be considered heroes. For the next pandemic which I am sure is well in the late stages of planning be sure to do the opposite of the regime media says, and their associated appendages which now include, big medicine, big pharma. Do your own reading and your own thinking , find doctors to trust who have not lost their moral compasses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Anti Communist's avatar
Anti Communist
May 4, 2023

These researchers neglect two very, very key factors:

1) White supremacy. Obviously, these two adults were victims of this oft mentioned, never confirmed malady!

2) Climate Change. did you know two of the most intelligent people in human history, Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, said we would be long dead by today? Since they are so obviously brilliant prognosticators, it is, ipso facto, evident, these two people died from both white supremacy, and climate change.

Sure, there could be other factors! For example, perhaps they died from the sheer stupidity of getting any vaccine, let alone one that genetically modifies you? Might they also have been, Leftists, who live horribly decadent and disgusting lifestyles?

So many possibilities! All I know is, I look forward, to millions of Leftists dying slowly, and painfully! I want them to make TikTok videos about it, no longer twerking, now they are twitching, and hacking up lungs!

Why am i so mean? I HATE the LEFT! HATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture