Verma et al.: "Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination"; report two cases of histologically confirmed myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination.
Two adult cases of histologically confirmed, fulminant myocarditis that had developed within 2 weeks after Covid-19 mRNA technology vaccination
SOURCE:
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc2109975
Patient 1:
‘Patient 1, a 45-year-old woman without a viral prodrome, presented with dyspnea and dizziness 10 days after BNT162b2 vaccination (first dose). A nasopharyngeal viral panel was negative for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), influenza A and B, enteroviruses, and adenovirus (Table S1 in the Supplementary Appendix, available with the full text of this letter at NEJM.org). A serum polymerase-chain-reaction (PCR) assay and serologic tests showed no evidence of active parvovirus, enterovirus, human immunodeficiency virus, or infection with SARS-CoV-2. At presentation, she had tachycardia; ST-segment depression detected on electrocardiography, which was most prominent in the lateral leads (Fig. S1); and a troponin I level of 6.14 ng per milliliter (reference range, 0 to 0.30). A transthoracic echocardiogram showed severe global left ventricular systolic dysfunction (ejection fraction, 15 to 20%) and normal left ventricular dimensions. Right heart catheterization revealed elevated right- and left-sided filling pressures and a cardiac index of 1.66 liters per minute per square meter of body-surface area as measured by the Fick method. Coronary angiography revealed no obstructive coronary artery disease. An endomyocardial biopsy specimen showed an inflammatory infiltrate predominantly composed of T-cells and macrophages, admixed with eosinophils, B cells, and plasma cells (Figure 1A and Figs. S2 through S4). She received inotropic support, intravenous diuretics, methylprednisolone (1 g daily for 3 days), and, eventually, guideline-directed medical therapy for heart failure (lisinopril, spironolactone, and metoprolol succinate). Seven days after presentation, her ejection fraction was 60%, and she was discharged home.
Patient 2:
Patient 2, a 42-year-old man, presented with dyspnea and chest pain 2 weeks after mRNA-1273 vaccination (second dose). He did not report a viral prodrome, and a PCR test was negative for SARS-CoV-2 (Table S1). He had tachycardia and a fever, and his electrocardiogram showed diffuse ST-segment elevation (Fig. S1). A transthoracic echocardiogram showed global biventricular dysfunction (ejection fraction, 15%), normal ventricular dimensions, and left ventricular hypertrophy. Coronary angiography revealed no coronary artery disease. Cardiogenic shock developed in the patient, and he died 3 days after presentation. An autopsy revealed biventricular myocarditis (Figure 1B and Figs. S5 and S6). An inflammatory infiltrate admixed with macrophages, T-cells, eosinophils, and B cells was observed, a finding similar to that in Patient 1.’
I am a physician, my wife had a normal ejection fraction in November of 2020, her second pfizer covid vaccine was late April 2021, soon after she had a long period of joint pains and low grade fever that lasted more than a week. Early June 2021 she developed progressive dyspnea, without an obvious cause, mild at first and increasing in severity rapidly. It culminated one night in acute dyspnea, and chest pain and severe sense of foreboding. ER visit immediately after showed a drop in ejection fraction from 65to 35% , associated with long QT interval. very deeply inverted T waves , negative coronary angiogram. She was treated for heart failure from takotsubo cardiomyopathy because of her echocardiogram showed apical hypokinesis, One day after discharge she had an MRI which showed myocardial edema but no gadolinium uptake was noted. One week after discharge she had a cardiac arrest in a hotel room with me . I resuscitated her successfully, Subsequently at another hospital she had an ACD inserted. She had hospitalizations for heart failure multiple times in the next year. At no time did anyone even consider the possibility of myocarditis from the vaccine , as a matter of fact they went out of their way to dissuade me from even suggesting it. Conventional medicine is a victim of corporate capture. No thinking outside the box. It is verboten. I could see fear on the faces of the doctors even discussing the issue. My wife went on to have strokes, autonomic dysautonomia, but finally with the help of the FLCCC protocol is better. Marik Kory , and you Dr. Alexander should be considered heroes. For the next pandemic which I am sure is well in the late stages of planning be sure to do the opposite of the regime media says, and their associated appendages which now include, big medicine, big pharma. Do your own reading and your own thinking , find doctors to trust who have not lost their moral compasses
