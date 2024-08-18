VIBING WITH VANCE?...NOT!

WARNING…what you are about to read may be offensive. Reader discretion advised.

Identify the False statement:

A) As of 2020, the adult population (18 years or older) in the United States was 258.3 million people.

B) There are over 210 million registered voters in the United States.

C) The number of registered voters for the Republican Party is approximately 38.8 million.

D) The best vice-presidential candidate for the Trump ticket in the 2024 election is J. D. Vance.

Congratulations! If you chose “D” you are correct.

I know many of you will be pissed after reading what I write next. Bloody hell, get over it. Truth be told, every time Vance speaks, he just plain sucks the life oxygen from the campaign. You may not want to admit it, but deep down, you know I’m right. You know I am right, but you ‘want’ it to be the way you want to see it, but the reality is, it is not!

It is a matter of Trump’s VP candidate matching the landscape. Responding to it. Nuancing to it.

In addition, it is clear that Trump’s campaign management have failed!

Moreover, we are not here to make friends, we are here to do what is best for USA and to help 45. It is about how best to win and at present, pre nomination of JD Vance, Trump was on tap to win. Remember, the democrats made their move AFTER Trump made his nomination of Vance for VP. Do you know that the democrats may NOT have moved Biden YET if the nomination was NOT Vance? In other words, there are whispers that Trump actually weakened himself and campaign with the VP tap and this gave democrats the strength to move in Kamala Harris. Twisted as it all sounds.

In fact, Just Dim Vance might just go down in history as being the worst GOP VP pick ever. I mean every time he opens his trap, he erodes away any ounce of likeability that still lingers about. Out of the 38.8 million registered Republicans this is the best the GOP could do? Really? Because take a look at the internet and you can see that Americans just aren’t #VibingWithVance

On August 1, 2024, after Vance was chosen as 45’s vice presidential candidate, I wrote this about Vance’s RNC speech, “there was no “fire” or “passion”. His words lacked conviction.” However, I always like to give credit where it is due and some things Vance has said certainly spark “fire and passion”. Therefore, way to go dude…I mean Mr. Vance, you are doing a bang-up job when it comes to alienating the swing voters, specifically female voters. You are certainly igniting the fire and passion in all those crazy, cat-loving, single, post-menopausal, bodily autonomy wanting female voters. #Misogynist #Sexist

To anyone who thinks the VP pick doesn’t matter…you’re wrong. At the very least, the VP pick should not harm 45. Clearly that’s not the case. If Vance ain’t helping 45, then he’s hurting 45. Maybe it’s time for the GOP to ‘get with the times? Maybe it’s time for the GOP to open their ears and eyes? The internet. Social media. TikTok. Memes…they all matter. Maybe it’s time for the GOP to stop being the party of weak, white men and throw some hard punches? Maybe?... just maybe it’s time for the GOP to step out of 1964 and into 2024? Many of us are waiting. The clock is ticking. Time is of the essence. #JustDumpVance.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)