Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) Allysia Finley is on the money again & thus I had to share: "The Deceptive Campaign for Bivalent Covid Boosters Studies show they fail to live up to their promise, but
but vaccine makers and experts keep pushing them."; in Washington politics & media, to do what she has done here, is career ending and very risky as to safety; she has SEEDS most seem to lack in media
‘You might have heard a radio advertisement warning that if you’ve had Covid, you could get it again and experience even worse symptoms. The message, sponsored by the Health and Human Services Department, claims that updated bivalent vaccines will improve your protection.
This is deceptive advertising. But the public-health establishment’s praise for the bivalent shots shouldn’t come as a surprise. Federal agencies took the unprecedented step of ordering vaccine makers to produce them and recommending them without data supporting their safety or efficacy.’
SOURCE:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-deceptive-campaign-for-bivalent-covid-boosters-cdc-fda-biden-vaccines-moderna-pfizer-wuhan-imprinting-11674400955?mod=opinion_lead_pos5
The house of cards that has been the ongoing deception for the past ~two years re the jabs that are NOT vaccines is collapsing in real time. Impossible to predict how things are gong to unfold but the fraud is being exposed and the rats are leaving the sinking ship, throwing one another under the bus as Naomi pointed out in her segment with Steve Bannon. The evidence of a massive crime & cover up is coming out as from a fire hose at this point
The article is spot on. Death jab doesn’t work. yet the psychos keep pushing it. Well they got billions in federal funding to do just that. It’s literally in their funding contracts. That’s why schools keep masking kids. Part of the contracts.