Please consider support of a good company McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support, they are our sponsors, this being The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

Risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy in Patients Prescribed Semaglutide | Diabetic Retinopathy | JAMA Ophthalmology | JAMA Network

Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs that may have been MISSED in trials; Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs (substack.com)

‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC & (substack.com)

I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support, The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)