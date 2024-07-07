WARNING: I warn again about the potential danger of WEGOVY, of OZEMPIC, GLP-1s agonists, Semaglutide (active ingredient in OZEMPIC or WEGOVY); these have not been proven SAFE for weight loss & are NOT
weight loss drugs; these are for diabetes, do not fall for the criminal pharmaceuticals telling you it's safe, effective and for weight loss; it's dangerous, blindness, harms, evidence is accumulating
Please consider support of a good company McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support, they are our sponsors, this being The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Risk of Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy in Patients Prescribed Semaglutide | Diabetic Retinopathy | JAMA Ophthalmology | JAMA Network
Wegovy and Ozempic: Scientists raise alarm over potentially deadly side effect from celeb-favorite fat-loss drugs that may have been MISSED in trials; Researchers warn Wegovy and similar drugs (substack.com)
‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC & (substack.com)
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them (substack.com)
Many studies now reporting Ozempic is helping with other conditions such as brain fog after stroke, psoriasis and rheumatic psoriasis CFS etc. BUT positive results were only achieved at
MINI DOSE LEVELS and researchers concluded that the dosage Igor weight loss and diabetes is too high thus causing harm.
Will post link when I find it.