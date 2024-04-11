We learn 2 things in this Gateway Pundit piece: "CIA Officer/Former FBI O’Blennis Boasts: We “Can Put Anyone in Jail.. Set Them Up” – FBI “Did What We Wanted” with Alex Jones “Took His Money Away”
We learnt that there are many GAY men out there willing to be taken on a date and drink up and spill, talk non stop & you see the abuses & that these people abuse their power on the people
Alleged CIA officer accidentally spills the beans about J6 and targeting Americans during hidden camera sting…
This undercover sting is stunning…
these people abuse their power and IMO this smacks of breaking the laws of the nation…
It is this that we need a Trump to get in and clean it up…this video should shock anyone, scare you…this GAY dude in his mind on a date, tells us shocking things…
seems they may have violated laws with Alex Jones by his own words…
Trump or any leader urgently must get these people answerable to the people…these agencies need to be redone, rebuilt and taken to the studs…if what this guy says is as said, this is very stunning admissions.
‘A CIA Officer/former FBI official is on an undercover video boasting about using the might of the federal government to ‘jail anyone’ by ‘setting them up.’
Gavin O’Blennis, a Contracting Officer for the CIA told an undercover journalist with Sound Investigations that the FBI “can put anyone in jail…set ’em up!”
“We call it a nudge,” O’Blennis said, adding the FBI can put “problematic” right-wing journalists like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones in jail.
O’Blennis said of Infowars founder Alex Jones: The FBI “took his money away,” and ‘chopped his legs off.’’
BREAKING: Undercover Video: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts: We "Can Put Anyone in Jail.. Set Them Up" - FBI "Did What We Wanted" with Alex Jones "Took His Money Away" | The Gateway Pundit | by Cristina Laila
This disgusting individual is a CIA agent? Obama/Biden version, of course. Incredible. Worse than imagined. We're in big trouble. So glad he's been exposed. Even if he's delusional (and I don't think so) it beggars belief he'd pass even the first level of screening for a CIA position of any kind. Not even doorman. Or 'go-fer.'
Like the similarly flaming Pfizer diversity VP we saw in a similar homosexual dating situation a few months ago, his organization will distance itself. Too late. Damage done. Self-inflicted.