This undercover sting is stunning…

these people abuse their power and IMO this smacks of breaking the laws of the nation…

It is this that we need a Trump to get in and clean it up…this video should shock anyone, scare you…this GAY dude in his mind on a date, tells us shocking things…

seems they may have violated laws with Alex Jones by his own words…

Trump or any leader urgently must get these people answerable to the people…these agencies need to be redone, rebuilt and taken to the studs…if what this guy says is as said, this is very stunning admissions.

‘A CIA Officer/former FBI official is on an undercover video boasting about using the might of the federal government to ‘jail anyone’ by ‘setting them up.’

Gavin O’Blennis, a Contracting Officer for the CIA told an undercover journalist with Sound Investigations that the FBI “can put anyone in jail…set ’em up!”

“We call it a nudge,” O’Blennis said, adding the FBI can put “problematic” right-wing journalists like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones in jail.

O’Blennis said of Infowars founder Alex Jones: The FBI “took his money away,” and ‘chopped his legs off.’’

BREAKING: Undercover Video: CIA Officer/Former FBI Boasts: We "Can Put Anyone in Jail.. Set Them Up" - FBI "Did What We Wanted" with Alex Jones "Took His Money Away" | The Gateway Pundit | by Cristina Laila