Trump has different views, yes, Harris has different views and so forth, we generally do, and this is actually rich, NEEDED, yet we must have honest, very open, transparent, contentious, difficult even, explicit, trustworthy debate, a thoughtful debate on competing visions for USA and if they are competing that is ok, yet we have the debate where we inform, share, educate, listen etc. but not threaten. This is the way forward, where we listen to competing visions and learn and allow that to evolve our thinking etc. We do not resort to wanting to harm, hurt, kill our opponents. It is not ONLY about making information available, it’s about not suppressing information. Allow people to have both sides of the debate so that they can be optimally informed. A pure honest free exchange of information, of ideas.

I want America to win, I see tomorrow and have hope in it, in our young people…I have hope. That is it. I will support any side if they are for America and doing good for America. Any person. I support the police, Secret Service, FBI, any law enforcement etc. that does good by America...that’s it. This fight is for our children, we will not be here, so we set the table for them. We set the playing field. Our time is limited in this world…so we use our time here to fix the future, or at least help improve it.

If that is where you are going, doing good by America and its peoples, then call me.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)