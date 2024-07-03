Did you know that? But that is not what the media portrays. As far as we know men do the abuse, most of it and the killings etc. That women do not abuse and certainly not other women. One ER doctor in NY told me that half of all cases he sees at emergency of partner abuse is by a woman on woman…fascinating I know…I was surprised too…I read some work by Sowell showing that you take 2 groups of couples, one white and one black, both college educated, same level, start at same age and point in careers, both in each couple works, married or in some stable relationship, and both sets work continuous with no stops for either partner…what was seen in the models in the end was surprising, in that all the differences fall away and we find that all things being equal, the black couples even earned a couple thousand $ more than the white couples…not the other way around as we were always told…or made to believe. Comparing apples to apples. Groups must be near identical to examine this.

When the case is made that whites earn more, it really has to do with continuous work, and whether there are children…ever married etc. if both start at same place, same level education e.g. College etc. and no stoppage for any reason, comparable, then all the differences seem to fall away, and wages are very similar in the end. challenges all we were told. Sowell did some very captivating work.

I guess I am trying to say do not believe anything the media and government etc. tells you. It is always a lie. Trust you. Study it yourself. Trust multiple sources of information to cobble together what will likely be the closest to the truth you can find.