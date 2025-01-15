kids, teens, young adults, adults etc., the low-risk healthy population, and as you see, when I said ‘who cares, first it was not an email to be disseminated, it was not me speaking officially there, but between me, HHS, leadership at all health agencies, and oval office, ensuring they understood what HERD immunity is and was, and that once you first protect the vulnerable, FIRST, then and only then, you allow the rest of society to live open, free, unfettered lives, no lockdowns of any kind, so that naturally and harmlessly, they will bump up against any pathogen, any, and become exposed, infected, low or high level, mount immune response (innate or acquired adaptive with memory), recover, and then we bring the high-risk into juxtaposition with them for then they are naturally immune, at herd immunity, and this breaks the chain of transmission and you arrive at heard, so that they can NOW protect the high-risk vulnerable who cannot be exposed or get a vaccine. The high-risk elderly have no immune system (immuno-senescence) and cannot with even a vaccine, mount an immune response. They have no working immune system. This is why I am angry with the Malones and Bourla and Fauci and Birx et al. of this place for these bitches sat silent and pushing the vaccine knowing it could have never worked in elderly. There is no immune system to make memory with. In elderly, so even Jay Bhattacharya (NIH nominee) is flat wrong. He knows better, the elderly he said should get the mRNA vaccine have no immune system.

But look at how CNN and Politico reported and leaked this, well it was CDC insiders who leaked our communications. What did I say wrong? It works perfectly, it is as if you took a massive excavation shovel and scooped up all elderly and high-risk, placed them on an island, then allow the pathogen to burn through the low-risk population, they get infected, or not, and they recover, break the chain of transmission, with natural immunity and as such HERD immunity, then bring all back together again. Theoretically. Ideally but you can still do same with commonsense decisions and policies. Not lockdowns that harmed and killed as happened via OWS.