Where are the women groups, the #MeToo? Feminists in USA? Women? Where? Why the silence when American women & girls are raped? By Latino illegals, Middle Eastern feral animals, North Africans? If the
rapist in USA is brown or black and the victim is white, female, then it seems that the Harris and Biden administration are ok with that? So how come US feminists do not stand up to this femicide?
“femicide” — the wanton assault, rape and murder of girls and women due to their gender.
Is it because American women groups could not give a damn once it is a brown or black rapist? Is it politically incorrect to speak out? You may offend? You duplicitous feminist losers to stand at the side as our women and girls are abused, killed. Democrats like Jayapal seem to find it is a joke…when our women are raped by these brown and black feral medieval beasts.
Harris and Biden and Obama and Mayorkas have blood on their hands. Never forget. Deal with them at the polls and courts.
Dr. Paul, where are all the feminists when women are getting the shit kicked out of them and getting gold medals...? Where are they Dr. Paul? Where are they demanding Young females not have the reproductive organs ripped out of them in the name of "gender affirming care"? Where are they Dr. Paul? Where?