Where is the Justice in America? For ALL people…where? This is the case for Garland’s Justice department civil rights division for if it were a black 3 year old child stabbed this way by a white woman, Garland would be all over it…so come on Garland, with your gift of garb, explain to us how come the Justice department is not handling this to respect and defend the civil rights of this white baby? how come? to uphold it…we await Garland to see if the Justice department is color blind…as it should be.

I do not think so. But prove me wrong please. This is Trayvon 2.0…but in reverse so show us Garland…show us that you regard the civil rights of whites the same as blacks…this is a George Floyd moment but in reverse, so show us you regard the civil rights of the white mother and baby same as the black killer…show us…show us that the US Justice department is not racist…show us…we know and saw under Obama that it was racist, the Justice department, so now show us under you Garland…you wanted to be a SCOTUS judge but we passed you over, so it is time now to show us we were wrong…show us! let us see if you can do the right thing…

This lady must face the death penalty. Any one, white, black, anyone, who commit crimes like this must be put down.