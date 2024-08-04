Who in Biden's, Kamala Harris's, Obama's inner circle, which family, friends? Got BEAD money, of the 45 billion $ and we have not one job, not one project, nothing to show for it? The money is gone so
who took the money Kamala? Who bought houses, cars, stashed it away? Who sent Suzie to boarding school on BEAD money? which family members? which homies? It was spent...so where Kamala? Solyndra?
On election, Trump must order a Justice department investigation of every dollar of that 45 billion $ and jail all who got bogus crooked stolen tax-payer money….jail them all. Just like the Obama Solyndra theft, that Obama gave his family and friends and homies out tax dollars and then presto, Obama gave these fucking thieves 500 million $ knowingly it was a bogus cash rich scheme, and we need to know who in Obama’s inner circle got money…Trump you must investigate that too…why? Because in 2009, the Obama administration co-signed $535 million loans to Solyndra and then the criminal thieves, the company filed for bankruptcy on September 1, 2011. They stole the money.
(100) Where is the BEAD money, Kamala? Where did $42.5 billion go? Where is the money Kamala? You were made the broad-band CZAR by Biden, where is the money? Is this how Kamala functioned as border CZAR? (substack.com)
The dry cleaners did it's job too well. Them bread is at least 6 bucks specialized just a hare under 10 bucks. Don't we have cameras some address longitude and latitude satellite ring. How many dummy corporations/ shell set up and other ways to hide. The criminals told the public what was doing North Carolina Chapel Hill etc...
You can try to scrub it still traces left behind the normal eye can't see. Google satellite can pick up or even drone. Even Ring camera are around. Network relay computer or cell phone anyone can pick it up. Elon Musk star link could pickup also. WIFI connection thru appliances cell towers trace thru even diverted to tracer towers.
Look to the patents who holds it, look at money, or anything change hands. et al
it’s done been laundered so well there’s no trace…