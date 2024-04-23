June 16, 2015, Donald J Trump announces his candidacy for President of the United States. He descends into the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York City, on a golden escalator and climbs onto a makeshift stage. He defies all conventional wisdom of what a politician is. He is an outsider in the political arena…a political novice. He is a threat to the establishment because he can’t be bought and he won’t be controlled. He is affectionately known as “45” The People’s President.

45 is a plain-spoken leader who shuns reading a scripted speech from a teleprompter. A leader whose words awaken an energy that resonates with voters from big cities to small rural towns. He puts America first and makes no apologies about it. He is raw, determined, hard-working and prosperous. He epitomizes The American Dream in which anything is possible for everyone.

45 is a down-to-earth leader who understands that one of humanities deepest desires is to be heard. He meets every single one of us where we are. He is that kitchen-table-talk kind of guy. He is one of us. He is a member of our family, seated at the kitchen table with us, sipping coffee or grandma’s lemonade. He is our voice.

“We The People” must return “our fearless 45” to The White House. Our leader who will vow to uphold the fundamental rights outlined by The United States Constitution; including freedom of speech, press, assembly and the right to bear arms. Our leader who will affirm that elected officials exist to serve their citizens, not themselves. Our leader who will govern with common sense and critical thinking. Our leader who will bring back a safe, respectful, grounded and affordable America. Oh yes, my fellow Americans…that America! Godspeed 45…Godspeed!