may upset the election they tell me...my reply: what a load of bullocks horse semen…these expert prostrators, like Robert Redfield who has refined the art of balls cupping as he cups Bobby Jr.’s stones, asses up in the air, cupping, are even saying it in media the types of jobs they seek…oh they want to run the FDA, CDC etc. Do these idiots not understand how government works? People who are as inept as the very specious intellectually lazy and academically sloppy morons in the Task Force and as part of the lunatic response, want to run agencies….ha ha ha ha ha ha and they are also turning now, flipping, if you read and listen carefully, they are actually coming at you to tell you the mRNA vaccine was good and safe…

This is Bobby Jr.’s testicles whole day now, every meeting he goes to, everybody cupping him to get a government tax-payer job…I am sorry Bobby Jr., I ain’t cupping your stones for no job. I like you brother, admire you and your advocacy but it stops there homie!

but have no fear, I will be, if on my own, an army of one, the last man standing getting the accountability, justice, punishment needed from all those who did wrong in COVID and that deadly mRNA fraud safety untested vaccine. I ain’t for sale and I ain’t cupping. I want merit.