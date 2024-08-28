‘trust’ us this time, do not be mad at us…'we did not know’, we were misled too but the people, these people who did bring this to harm you and kill you, they now convince us that if we did it ‘this way and that’ now, it will all be fine, they fixed it, the mRNA technology will be just great and you know, this really will change medicine and your lives and I am asking you to trust me/us again, this time we will get it right’

big leaders will shock you at their NEW message. You will think and KNOW that they have turned on you and are really FRAUDS. You would be right! The PsyOp is being played on you yet they tell you about PsyOPs.

I am preparing you…nothing is at it seems. And a con is being orchestrated AGAIN on you.

I must say also that there are so many things spoken on POTUS Trump and I will say this, I do think firmly that he is the best and ONLY option we have today to save America. The illegals who are here and the bad ones (but all for they are destroying livelihoods of legal Americans) must be deported and borders sealed. America is DONE if not. I stand behind 45 fully.

POTUS Trump is the ONLY option, and I believe 4 years with him on deck will put us in a posture that is desperately needed. Those to come will finish the job.

Who is not ‘fallen’? Who is ‘perfect’? I have many imperfections, and I am jaded and stumble and bumble around at times. We all will make more mistakes, some significant but the issue is, was it from a good place? Did we mean well? It is about forgiveness and gracious mercy and compassion. Many of us walk with that as part of our daily lives. I have Middle Eastern Lebanese, Syrian, Cuban, Venezuelan, Caribbean (Trinidad) blood coursing through my veins. I do not back down. Will never. I will never back down from bullies or step back. Same from you. Never be backed up by anyone. Especially your daughters today who must learn to defend her very life from the medieval illegal beasts.

I guess we here, many of us are like POTUS Trump, a real fighter. I am same. You will face the consequences if you do me wrong deliberately and try to harm my family, my loved ones, my friends, or in fact any one weaker. I stand always first for the vulnerable. I will fight for right, for fairness, justice. First. I utilize my capacities effectively and efficiently. I am like Trump, that way! Many of us here are! We are Trumps! We have to be able to, in order get by in this world full of frauds and snakes and demons.

He Trump, showed this ‘fight’ capacity after being nearly killed by an assassin bullet and he says clearly the hand of God saved him. Yes, but God must have seen good things in him needing him to take us to the finish line. He is the one! We must support him! I saw this fight in him during my work in Washington DC at HHS serving him in his administration. A true fighter. Trump is the leader at this time in USA and the world we need! We must stand by him!

I have said and will again, January 2020 Trump was destined for Rushmore and was unstoppable. Save Abe and George, he Trump, IMO was going down as the greatest POTUS given what he accomplished on one year! Year 3 of his Presidency. Paul Ryan destroyed his first 2 years and the fraud PCR generated fake COVID non-pandemic the 4th. He was fortunate he had good soldiers like Navarro on the inside, Bannon inside and out, Caputo, myself, Scott Atlas (and a few others) fighting for him. Most who worked there were anti-Trump, even many political appointees. I know, I saw, I was there. Concerned only with K street and how to enrich themselves. Thank God for FLOTUS Melania who held him together and his family together! Praises to her first! The key and rock behind any good strong man! And the grace and poise of the silver Fox, Barron, under all that pressure.

MAGA!

But…

Trump is not perfect, and he is human, and he made mistakes and some major, OWS and the lockdowns and the Malone Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccines were catastrophic mistakes, and he was badly misled, misguided, deceived by all about him, and I know soon, very soon I am told he will speak out against these…he knows he must.

His legacy depends on it. I support his coming words for I know he is very understanding that the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine harmed and killed many…he understands…he was so concerned he was never going to mandate the vaccine, some say well, he was not POTUS when rolled out so how do you know he would have? I know for while on the inside, he made it clear to all around, and I heard directly that there will be no mandate…and what many do not know is daily he fought the Task Force to re-open society and schools…he fought Fauci and Birx and all daily…it was war there…he was facing a situation of coming to the people and telling you that the doctors said keep it closed by I the NY builder say NO, open it up…I Trump, know the medicine and science…more than them…

POTUS Trump knows the Robert Malone Albert Bourla mRNA vaccine killed people…these were not simple mistakes by these scientists, they knew what they were doing was wrong…they knew there were risks but they were driven by money, profits, fame, NOBELS…but Trump, I say trust him, continue to, he wants to make amends…we must let him, but it starts with acknowledgement by him of the wrong, the mistake and a full accounting of how you got there.

But a con, a major one is being set up on you now…a mRNA bait and switch…

What will you say or do then? When you realize the con that is being pulled now? That mRNA technology and LNP platform & the mRNA vaccine ‘BAD BAD BAD’ ‘then’, but now it is ‘good, good, good’…why? because we who said it was bad, now say it is good because we being incentivized via many ‘other’ means…we getting more of your donor money in your confusion, we getting jobs, we get to stay silent, we getting control, and we getting power over you…

still…we figured out a way to defraud you AGAIN!

and we getting jobs! we going to suck on the tax-payer teats now…we going to be government employees too…while pulling the CON on you!

POTUS Trump must be strong here and not be conned by this. Not fall for it. What was done was wrong. He must stand against it and not be conned into now thinking ‘oh, for jobs etc. we will help sell that what we did was good, oh our work was good, but what they did, Pfizer etc., was wrong and caused the problem’…

NO, mRNA technology was always flawed and dangerous.

…and you will be shocked, amazed that the very people you listened to for the last 4 years, certainly the last 3 on the dangers of the fraud fake Malone Bourla vaccine, where they were front and center is fighting against the deadly mRNA vaccine, and who you thought were honest brokers and were good and you dug into your pocket to give them money as they begged you, you just in your kindness wanted to be ‘part of it’ and you felt good ‘helping’, not knowing they could not care (it was just about the money and fame to them) and were pimping you and soon, very soon, those who spoke out on the mRNA vaccine, very leaders in the anti-COVID vaccine fight will tell you that its ok, that they have come to understand it was all good and you should take it and they will go silent in the night. You will not hear anything from them, and they will turn around 180 degrees and support the mRNA technology and vaccine…it’s happening now. I am preparing you. Leaders will tell you para ‘look, see what they are saying now, so see, I was not wrong, yes, people died, but…just it did not work at the right time or the right way then but now it will work they tell me, so my intentions were THEN good and now they fixed it… hope you could understand’.

All the while all of these people continue to make big money off your back and you were the ones hurt and killed and no one, NO ONE, will be accountable or punished. They have started the GAME. The misdirection…they will talk about everything but what brought them the fame they have because now they have a NEW lie to sell…these people do not care…about anything but their pockets and lifestyles and power. Be warned, people who stood with you and you supported with money etc. will soon turn on you the public and tell you that you were wrong, and you DID NOT UNDERSTAND and it is ok now, and they will turn around and now support the very deadly mRNA vaccine and go about telling you how good it REALLY is’…you wait and see. All people who made terrible decisions will be absolved and can turn around and say ‘see, my intentions were good, just that the good SAFE version of mRNA vaccine is now coming’. If you thought that what we live now is madness, wait till that bait and switch comes hits you…I hope you remember this post. People deep inside have told me the bait and switch that is coming. They did not need to, I could see it, I understand the players. Soon all of you here will be told by famous so called GOOD people that you trusted and admired and donated to, that the mRNA vaccine is GOOD…after three years of you giving them money and attention and fame…to fight for the truth and accountability for the loved ones lost to this deadly technology. Question is, will you go along with the REBRANDING, the REPACKAGING of the message?

it is all a fraud people…we do live in a matrix and in the end, we must not stop looking for those good people, listening, who can really do good by us and we can work with to build a safe, prosperous society…they are there, among our children already…among us…we must give them voice…they are among the simpletons, the flyover, the blue collar, the working people, the law abiding people…the REAL people…

Money, power, control, fame…that is all…and the very people you think and thought were fighting FOR you, on your behalf and you supported, were always setting you up to gain more money, power, control, fame…these people will sell their mothers for the right price…

