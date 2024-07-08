Again, why I replay this devastating video is so that the point is not missed, not only did Biden collapse mentally here minute 1.08, but when he did speak, he actually answered the wrong question &
the MEDIA knew & rushed in to save him by saying "thank you Mr. President" & quickly moved to Trump...at 5.08/5.10, this is all we needed to see, it is GAME over! for Biden, he CANNOT continue
Biden is unfit to hold office and had the nation and world seen that video segment at 5.10 or so when Jill had to help him walk off the stage and the aide had to assure him no more steps and watch how he stepped down…Biden is in terrible shape physically and again, it is his age etc. and his medical conditions…and there is no shame….but he has to GO….he is clearly in stages of Parkinsons or Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline…its over!
Matt Orfalea on X: ""Sharp as a tack" https://t.co/xI6BaoBUnH" / X
(100) This ENTIRE video but minute 5.10, watch Biden, CNN hid this, we did not see him walk OFF debate stage, SHARE! DEVASTATING, share wide, flood the airways it is DEVASTATING to Biden; the REAL truth (substack.com)
According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll (July 7th), it is 47% Trump, 44% Biden. How can 44% still think Biden is capable of running the country for four more years? The polls are bullshit, and the election will again be stolen. What are you going to do about it America?
"Joe Biden will be remembered by historians as one of the finest presidents in American history, but this election is about the next four years, not the last three and a half" - Florida DNC member Alan Clendenin after joining calls urging Biden to step aside
Every Dem I've spoken to says the same thing, which is that Biden is the Greatest Of All Time, the best of men and of all Americans, the greatest the US has ever produced and deserving to be on Mount Rushmore. But it's time for Kamala.