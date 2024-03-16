Balls to the fcuking wall!! AJR: "If we lose freedom here, there's no place to escape to. This is the last stand on earth." (Ronald Reagan); BOOM! & we must now rally to Donaldus Magnus Trumpos! the
last stand! this is our 'Thermopylae, our 'HOT GATES', this is where we hold them, this is where they die! 45 must take DC to the studs; no time for a SHAMWOW guy contender; we need real STONES now
not his type, no no no:
we need this:
You need to understand, this is how I see it, this is what I know:
the votes they stole and with mail-ins etc. and they did steal (yet both sides steal when they could) November 3rd 2020, was NOT enough to prevent Trump’s win, Trump won legitimately, but the votes he LOST (for many did not vote) due to the harms of the lockdowns erased his win…his win was smothered by the lockdowns and the harms and deaths from it, the harms from the lockdown lunatic response…Fauci and Birx’s job was to head a response that was chaotic and non-sensical and wrong and deadly…they did just that yet he wore the outcome for he was front and center on podium each day…he just could not stand back…had there been no lockdowns etc., his win would have been so very extensive, their steal would not have mattered…and I warn, I warn again, the last election he only had to deal with the pain of the lockdowns, this time, he has a huge population segment who took the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin, Kariko mRNA technology vaccine, supported him, and were harmed…how should they vote? and he committed a dangerous UNFORCED ERROR after Biden’s SOU praising the vaccine…huge mistake.
There is no question that the election was stolen. The lockdowns had no effect on the election whatsoever. It's mathematically impossible that Biden got 81 million votes.
There are over 100 ways the bad guys stole the election. Mail in ballots was huge but there were many other things going on like states changing election laws bypassing state legislatures in violation of the Constitution. According to Census data as many as 40+ million votes could have been added to bidens count.
Covid is very low on the minds of voters in the upcoming election. The media on both sides is working double and triple overtime to stir up the covid shit. Bottom line is Trump will cut funding for anyone who tries to force masks or mandates.
Everything else is pure noise.
On a side note, I hope that Dr Paul is a part of thr next Trump administration. His drive to hold the scumbags accountable is essential.
Though your statement is quite graphic I have to support it as being 100% correct. It is Trump or the cliffs of Dover. No other option. Louis