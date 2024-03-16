not his type, no no no:

we need this:

300 (2006) - This Is Where We Fight Scene (2/5) | Movieclips (youtube.com)

You need to understand, this is how I see it, this is what I know:

the votes they stole and with mail-ins etc. and they did steal (yet both sides steal when they could) November 3rd 2020, was NOT enough to prevent Trump’s win, Trump won legitimately, but the votes he LOST (for many did not vote) due to the harms of the lockdowns erased his win…his win was smothered by the lockdowns and the harms and deaths from it, the harms from the lockdown lunatic response…Fauci and Birx’s job was to head a response that was chaotic and non-sensical and wrong and deadly…they did just that yet he wore the outcome for he was front and center on podium each day…he just could not stand back…had there been no lockdowns etc., his win would have been so very extensive, their steal would not have mattered…and I warn, I warn again, the last election he only had to deal with the pain of the lockdowns, this time, he has a huge population segment who took the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin, Kariko mRNA technology vaccine, supported him, and were harmed…how should they vote? and he committed a dangerous UNFORCED ERROR after Biden’s SOU praising the vaccine…huge mistake.

(100) POTUS Trump LOST the election! He 'won' but the steal took it; I know you don't want to hear but he LOST! Votes were stolen Nov 2020; both Democrats & Republicans steal votes, but he LOST! Why? (substack.com)