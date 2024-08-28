'MAGA' jails, that is what we need MAGA jails like Bukele El Salvador's MEGA jails. We need to take vermin off the street & ensure they never see light of day & make jail pure HELL like Bukele does

El Salvador went from one of the most violent unsafe places to one of the safest in the world in a matter of 1 to 2 years. Thanks to Bukele...we should learn from him...how to handle the beast...

MAGA jails….from Trump, daddy T must build us a few MAGA jails or just one….and US prisoners must look like this and be treated like this 24/7…must face hell inside…hell it must be and they must never leave here.

'Ghost criminals': How Venezuelan gang members are slipping into the U.S.

Cases linked to Tren de Aragua, including sex trafficking and a shooting, show how hard it is for border agents to vet migrants from nations that won't provide criminal background info.’

We need this type of jail lockdown like Bukele:

Very dangerous gang now inside USA due to Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama…'Tren de Aragua', get to know this name, this gang’s name.

We have this gang taking over communities from within…

John Fredericks on his show today had Mr. X who was afraid of being identified had his apartment block taken over by this gang…in America…taking over rental buildings…

We need Trump to get back to Presidency to get his arms around this but you must understand, that these people are evil animals and have orders to kill US law enforcement, and it will not be telling them ‘hey, stop’…no, there will need to be war to deal with them, there must be a national awakening about this deadly gang for they are emerging big in New York and Miami etc. and they are vicious…we need a Bukele like leader (El Salvador) to build the MEGA I call MAGA jails and deal with them…this is not even anymore about people coming in illegally and taking your jobs, its now about your life, your safety…

'Tren de Aragua': This story is about America, it is unfolding now & due to Harris & Biden; dangerous killer Venezuelan gang in USA due to Harris; they point blank shot 2 New York City police officers (substack.com)

‘A Venezuela-based transnational criminal organization known for targeting desperate immigrants reportedly has given “the green light” for gang members to attack or fire on law enforcement in the U.S.

That group, Tren de Aragua, or TDA, has reach and influence along Colorado’s Front Range, The Gazette has learned.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo to the Albuquerque, N.M., Police Department warns of the threat. It’s unclear at this time whether TDA’s “green light” to gang members includes targeting Colorado Springs police officers.

Caitlin Ford, a PIO for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said that they are aware of the bulletin and are “constantly monitoring the situation as well as addressing any issues or concerns as they come up.”’

'MAGA' jails, that is what we need MAGA jails like Bukele El Salvador's MEGA jails. We need to take vermin off the street & ensure they never see light of day & make jail pure HELL like Bukele does (substack.com)

Please support me by going to (if you can):

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)