Dramatic increase in risk of death. Malone Bourla Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA technology linked. Especially when you layer Malone Bourla et al. deadly mRNA vaccine on top of established COVID recovered natural immunity. Yet why is CDC still recommending the mRNA vaccine? Despite the devastating evidence that the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine kills? Why? And in children too.

We must praise Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo (I have a substack in more detail) for his stance against the Malone Bourla Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA gene vaccine.

Ladapo:

"Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.”

Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo (DeSantis Governor) & maybe his most powerful statement thus far against the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. deadly mRNA gene injections; says STOP (substack.com)

COVID mRNA vaccine on top of natural immunity is TROUBLE! ‘Prior SARS CoV-2 infection who had detectable antibodies & received 1 or > doses of vaccine had significantly higher S-specific IgG levels & (substack.com)

Put a pin in that for a moment.

Let us take a cursory look at this current Spanish Blasco et al. study showing dramatic risk of death with the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine:

A single-center retrospective cohort study conducted between March 1, 2020 and March 1, 2023. Clinical and follow-up information was collected from medical records and patients. Total antibodies (IgM, IgA, IgG) to nucleocapsid (N) antigens were measured by ECLIA (electrochemiluminescence-based immunoassay) to test the immune response to natural infection. If positive, IgM and IgG antibodies to spike (S) surface antigens were measured by CLIA to test the immune response to vaccine or natural infection. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed, adjusting for age, sex, hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia.’

‘The majority (84 %) of vaccines administered were mRNA-based. Six months after MI, 92 (9.7 %) patients had a major adverse cardiac event (MACE) and 50 died;

11 % of patients had severe heart failure or cardiogenic shock (Killip III-IV) after STEMI. Vaccinated patients with STEMI and positive serology (Pos/Vax group) had a higher risk of Killip III-IV on admission: OR 2.63 (1.27–5.44), p = 0.010. SARS-CoV-2 S-specific IgG titers were highest in this group (median > 2080 AU/mL, [IQR 1560- >2080] vs 91 [32–198] in the unvaccinated group). In the overall sample, a higher incidence of 6-month MACE was not demonstrated (OR 1.89 [0.98–3.61], p = 0.055).’

Association of SARS-CoV-2 immunoserology and vaccination status with myocardial infarction severity and outcome - ScienceDirect

____

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Firstly, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)