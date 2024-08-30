Imagine that caption above, that there are congressional persons who would vote against that bill…

IMO, shot dead where you stand, you put your hand on American police, a soldier, a border agent etc., you must be put down, instant. No questions. You would be attacking a police officer and reaching for their gun etc. not to chat with them, you are trying to harm and kill them and so once their lives are threatened, they must be able to put you down.

This must stop! And here you have the nutjob Hochul herself who is part to blame with Adams and Bragg who cannot be found as he is stuck inside the Chinese buffet restaurant literally, Hochul: “I’m not satisfied with that at all,” she said. “These are law enforcement officers, who should never, under any circumstances, be subjected to physical assault. It’s wrong on all accounts, and I’m looking to judges and prosecutors to do the right thing.”

Come on Hochul, you created this madness with your policies for these feral dogs…

The five suspects who were previously arrested and were indicted are Yorman Reveron, 24; Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19; Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19; Wilson Juarez, 21; and Yohenry Brito, 24.

148 House Democrats Vote Against the 'Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act'

Look at the morons, the anti-American people who voted against sound legislation to help stop the attacks on our police by the feral illegal dogs:

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092