IMO, these islamists, jihadists, these Latino South American satanist rapists and killers Obama & Biden brought in, we have no mercy, once it is 100% clear they did the rape & murder, in 1 hour hang
them, no mercy, we torture them too hard and fast then put them to death...I don't give a fuck damn if you are offended, take it up with the parents of the dead girls and your God, go there
Albany, NY, Illegal named Sakir Akkan, 21, islamist, allegedly told the girl, who was in the passenger seat of his Toyota Prius, that he’d pummel her if she didn’t get into the back, and threatened (substack.com)
Victim arriving at the Ecuadorian illegal killer air B and B…
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now the illegal rapist killer has the girl on his back as he carries her somewhere to dispose of her body…see her shoes…she is on his back dead…
This is what Obama and Biden did to America and it is the tip, we will see something now we never knew could happen in USA…
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These horrendous deaths are happening all too often. Why can’t Dems admit the truth.
I get it.