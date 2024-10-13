this is embarrassing, Malone came out and stroked you publicly for a job…come on man!

I don’t in any way believe that Bobby Jr. or Tulsi is like some classic controlled opposition nor part of any criminal cabal working to harms and destroy humanity. Of course, not POTUS Trump who was greatly misled in the COVID fraud.

But I do believe the Trump campaign (I am not sure who) has silenced Bobby Jr. on OWS and Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine and this is not a good look and Bobby Jr. has lost credibility.

McCullough, a hero of mine, a colleague in support of The Wellness Company, find them at TWC.health…proud to be supporting with McCullough, Risch, Thorp, Pinsky, Victory…

People like me, I worked for Trump administration prior (I greatly support Trump and know he is the best option, ONLY option), but a future job there will not silence me, we want proper accountability and NOW and no nepotism and cronyism and favors. None. We are watching.

McCullough’s new presentation and video is 100% on point about MAHA and I applaud his stance. I am with him. I said this prior. See my prior stack too. So has Sasha Latypova, see below. This MAHA thing is a game, a misdirection, I am sorry Bobby Jr…I call it as it is. Or how I see it. Love all you do, and I remain in support, but this is a dangerous distraction. Please either sideline MAHA till after the election, or bring it but with your focus on the deadliness of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

Your Bobby Jr. newfound silence on deadly failed OWS (which you always hammered before joining Trump) and the Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine is troubling; I am saying it Bobby Jr., it is very troubling for you have integrity and now AWOL on what matters. Despite the huge admiration I have for you, I can also say your silence on the vaccine etc. is very troubling.

We the American people want to talk nutrition and the like but we know those things, we want focus on that later, we need you to help get accountability, justice, hangings etc. on OWS e.g. lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…once proven they caused deaths, these people involved, we hang on the White House lawn…even your pal Malone must sit in a court under oath with real judges and juries to answer for the deadly mRNA gene based technology etc…Bobby Jr., no getting away for him either, if you wrote a book on deadly Fauci, now write one on the pure grift and fraud of Malone…need I send material to you?

Sasha:

Let them eat [organic, sustainably farmed, local, gluten-free] cake! (substack.com)

My stack:

Sasha Latypova again nails it! 'Let them eat [organic, sustainably farmed, local, gluten-free] cake! Fixing the chronic disease epidemic, the Uniparty style...'; here white spaces are key! (substack.com)

see TWC for the ultimate SPIKE DETOX BUNDLE (from vaccine).

See link here:

See link here:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)