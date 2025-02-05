POTUS Trump says United States will take over, take ownership of GAZA and develop it. Move Palestinians out of GAZA to a more beautiful community...cui bono? who benefits?
Trump suggests permanently moving Palestinians from Gaza; what is your view on this? a recent dramatic development and it is developing, so let us listen to more by Trump as they explain the plan
I'd like to see the US take control of all of Israel (including the West Bank and Gaza) then split it into two countries, Israel and Palestine based on the 1947 UN Partition Plan borders.
