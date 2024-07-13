down…why? Well, it is either

1)Biden is running America actually and then if this is so, then we are in serious trouble for he is NOT fit, not medically cognitively, in NO way capable. He could not have been making the decisions and while all have been devastating for USA, he is non compos mentis, not of sound mind. I argue he CANNOT today dress himself and that in a matter of months he would not be able to walk unaided in any fashion. His decline is fast IN OUR FACES and this is why the democrats and deepstate called for the earlier than usual debate for they knew he was fading fast…this was a HAIL MARY of sorts….they were always going to pull out of the other debates (find some excuse and it did not matter if he at least drew even) and NOW for SURE…

OR

2)Biden is NOT running USA and another person (s) is/are….this is more troubling for it may well be that unelected people are running USA and making nefarious shredding decisions against USA unknown even to Biden…I think even Biden does not know what is being down…but some dark malevolent people are making all decisions for if you and I watched the same debate, we saw that Biden, while he was POTUS for 4 years, is and was incapable of making any decisions.

The POTUS is thus really a figure head, a puppet head, of no real consequence. Trump in our era represented the first time (some Reagan) someone who was not entirely controlled by outside forces and under the thumb of malevolent anti-USA players.

Think about this for a moment of how I laid it out…

This ENTIRE video but minute 5.10, watch Biden, CNN hid this, we did not see him walk OFF debate stage, SHARE! DEVASTATING, share wide, flood the airways it is DEVASTATING to Biden; the REAL truth (substack.com)

