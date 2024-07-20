It is over! Biden must step down NOW, today for he has command of the NUCLEAR codes, he is the commander of the United States military and based on this, he CANNOT be allowed to remain as POTUS…the Speaker of the House Johnson MUST today begin the 25th amendment, this is about America and national security! This is no fucking election joke anymore…insiders have told me that the Republicans want Biden to stay so they can run on this cratering health…I say fuck off with that shit…see, these are a den of thieves, a cabal of kleptocrats…money and power, even among republicans…

Biden is very sick, fuck COVID, I do not buy it….fraud PCR manufactured (with lie of asymptomatic transmission) non-pandemic that is the least of his issues (even as they try to NOW create a fraud fake avian bird flu H5N1/H5N2/H5N8 etc. using PCR again as they did with Obama in 2009 (H1N1 swine flu fraud) and that too is a lie…Biden is a sick man, fuck COVID….he must be under managed care now…support in his condition….what the fuck is wrong with Hunter Biden and FLOTUS Jill? Can’t you see the man is suffering? you are abusing him…elder abuse …he deserves rights and protections too.

it is ok, we all get there, some of us age slower, but some rapidly and he is cratering…it is sad to watch for he is being abused by people who know he is their ticket out of jail to remain out of jail for they committed crimes…but the right thing must be done here…

imagine a Secret Service (SS) agent placed there to catch the POTUS when he falls….oh my God, is this real? and note height, size, obvious strength and not the keystone type ladies who were tasked with protecting Trump and could not even cover his head if there was someone live on tap, they would have blown Trump’s head off…what a cluster fuck coco-up shit we are facing…God saved Trump from the shooter (s) and from the clusterfuck 3 stooges mall cop keystone SS agents…what an embarrassment but it appears this is more sinister and we will see….thank you my Lord for intervening…and saving our earthly KING Trumpos…we need this earthly KING for a moment to fix some things…thank you….

Minute 2.10, look at Biden walk up the 'short' AirForce One steps; it is done for Biden, he is old, sick, mentally unfit, it's not his fault, its age & natural decline; American people are being lied (substack.com)

