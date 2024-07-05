Who the fcuk is making the decisions for Biden? What Obama & Biden have done flooding the borders with illegals, rapists & murders from Latin America, Middle East, North Africa, Saharan Africa etc.
Who? Mayorkas, Garland, Biden, must kneel down and beg God for that IMMUNITY ruling Trump got for they should be jailed! May well be still! IMO shoot dead any illegal who rape, murder; BATACLAN is
coming, Bataclan USA is coming, where women, men, our daughters will be raped and murdered like in France…stabbed, tortured, be warned…the illegals ‘gotaways’ have many killers, jihadists among them…Obama and Biden did this to us…punish Biden and democrats and RINOs at the polls.
Again, who the fuck is running USA?
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Again, I want all illegals who rape and murder Americans to get death penalty…fast, same day…one definitive. No mercy!
Get Hur’s video, we need to see it, we need to see Biden in that interview.
(100) America is greatest nation! Biden said his son Beau died on battlefield in Iraq in debate, he LIED! It is a disgrace he was allowed to do that! Biden does not have the mental acuity to remain POTUS (substack.com)
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now Labour in in in UK- they will follow the same path
It’s Obama who is pulling the strings. Next step - voting rights, houses and credit cards for illegals - vote Obama in forever. End democracy, end religious freedom - and god help women!