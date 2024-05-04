‎ you will bail and stop reading my stack, then I say get to fuck off my stack…don’t come here, read the thing, and then wrench with me if you don’t like it because you hero-worshipping and get your rocks of ‘him’ or ‘her’ and you sleep better at night for your sum total of 2 life friends like them too…frankly, I don’t give a fuck. and yes, I am cursing for I am pissed at someone identifying as Osama giving me stick because he said (or she) that they para ‘know Malone seems like a con artist and liar but I should lay off for while they did not believe he took the shot, why can’t I just accept he took it and now he has changed.’ then I had to read John ask me to not write about when I draw attention to when priests sodomize little boys (and nuns molest little girls) and that it goes on in other religions too…seems that offended John as he thought only in Christian churches…he was deeply outraged I said not so fast John, it goes on, maybe more in other faiths too…in fact, it does….so when I say priests fuck little boys Johnny gets the vapors and angry and writes me outraged…why? it’s a fact. parents need to know do not let the local priest convince you to let little Drew (your boy) come by after church or school to help clean out the church garage…no no no…do not take your boys to watch the pole dancing TRANNY with his nuts hanging out…I call it as it is…yet these freaks write me outraged…when I tell them that Russia has won and Ukraine has lost, a while now, that a while now it is OVER, I then get another set wrenching on how can I say that & when I say the US taxpayer money goes to enrich the pump wearing cross-dressing freak Ukraine leader who then sends part back into the personal coffers of US house and democrat politicians, I get another set of wrenchers writing…me…when I say Trump (45) is the ONLY option we have, another set of wrenchers go ballistic…when I reply and say para ‘ok, list out someone or others you think and tell us why, they cannot’…

so seems they want to control my views, what I think, what I write.

so I need to tell them fuck off…

My reply to Osama (above), bullshit, bullocks, all that is a lie too but please don’t read my shit, go write your own stuff and get your rocks off there. believe your psychopathy…I write what I God damn want to and think how I God damn want to…and please block yourself or don’t come here…it’s public but if you get the vapors and woozy and weak knee-ed and wobbly each time you read my shit, then stop…don’t impose that on yourself…no balls cupping here, this is for big boys and girls…if you want your nuts cupped, if you need to get your rocks off, not here…go find Desmet or Malone, they seem to be spooning each other…that’s for ‘make believe dolly house people’…you will fit in there just right.

