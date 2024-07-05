Crushing catastrophic poll by CBS, it spells doom for Biden...look, lets face it, Trump is 78, will be 83 years old in year 4 of Presidency (if elected) & can even fall to illness, cognitive decline,
but Trump today at 78 operates like a 50 year old....Biden at 81 operates like a 95 year old...its stunning and it is devastating the lies the media and left told the public; 72% public says Biden
DOES NOT HAVE the mental and cognitive capacities and health to be POTUS…both Republicans and Democrats…
take a look at these numbers, yes we can argue about the rigor of the poll but lets accept it for a moment and reflect on these data points:
